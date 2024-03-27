Immutable (IMX) Gains Momentum With Massive Surge, BTC Recovers to $69K, Algotech Shines Bright With $3M Presale

As the crypto market recovers, Immutable (IMX) will once again gain momentum after a long bearish trend. With strategic partnerships and token unlock events, IMX is on the radar of investors with significant upward potential.
Similarly, Bitcoin (BTC) also shows signs of recovery amid market volatility and accumulation phase before halving. With a growing focus on Bitcoin ETFs and a favorable shift in the financial landscape, BTC has crossed the $69,000 mark, moving towards its all-time high, as indicated by leading analysts.
Immutable price surge led by strategic collaborations and key events
Immutable (IMX) is regaining momentum following a month of price decline. The token has seen a 3% increase on the intraday chart and is exhibiting a positive trajectory for the upcoming weeks. As a leading L2 project based on the Ethereum blockchain, IMX is gaining market traction due to gas-free and fast NFT transactions and many recent developments.
The price surge of IMX is primarily attributed to strategic partnerships with key industry players. Notably, a collaboration between Immutable and Polygon is underway to establish a $100 million gaming fund led by King River Capital. Additionally, Immutable has partnered with OKX to launch a GameFi launchpad in the coming months.
Investors are eyeing the project closely following the unlock of $212.47 million worth of IMX tokens on March 22. If the current bullish trend persists, Immutable holds the potential to deliver significant returns, with the price projected to reach $3.10 in the upcoming weeks.
BTC recovers to $69K with favorable financial regulations
Bitcoin recently experienced a price decline amid rumors of potential interest rate hikes by global financial institutions and increased market volatility, prompted by profit-taking after BTC reached a record high of $73,000. However, Bitcoin is now recovering due to the increasing traction of BTC ETFs and positive news about financial regulations in recent days.
The resurgence in Bitcoin’s price is primarily attributed to the Swiss Central Bank’s decision to lower interest rates. Moreover, major committees within the European Parliament made significant amendments to the proposed Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR), notably eliminating the 1,000 euro limit on cryptocurrency payments from self-hosted wallets.
Currently, Bitcoin is trading above $69k, and in the last 24 hours, it has gained over 5% in price surge. Analysts suggest that if Bitcoin continues the bullish trajectory, it could potentially make a new all-time high this week.
Algotech (ALGT) takes the spotlight with a stunning $3M raised in presale
Algotech (ALGT) is emerging as a promising investment avenue as Bitcoin recovers and the crypto market is poised for big gains. The innovative technology and cutting-edge use cases of Algotech’s tradFi platform, which offers unique features such as hedging, mean reversion, and momentum trading, poise it to become a leading project in the deFi space.
The project raised over $3 million in stage 2 of the public presale. Algotech’s user base is expanding rapidly, with over 70 million ALGT tokens sold to 8,500 unique holders. Users can utilize advanced data analysis to spot breakouts and engage in high-volume arbitrage between different assets on the platform.
Algotech stands out as a community-focused project, prioritizing community growth and user recognition. By granting governance rights and profit shares to users, Algotech has recently announced a $250,000 giveaway for ten lucky winners. This is a huge opportunity for investors, with the token’s price expected to surge from its current level of $0.06 to $1.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.