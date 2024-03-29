Why it may be the best time to buy AAVE and Raboo (RABT), as Polygon and KSM both go up

The battle for the top altcoins is heating up in March 2024, with Polygon’s native MATIC coin and KSM both on the march. Analysts are now assessing whether now may be the best time to buy the established AAVE coin, or the brand-new revolutionary meme coin Raboo.
The latter has emerged as a challenger to top altcoins, launching at an entry price of just $0.003. With analysts forecasting a 233% price surge during the ICO and 100x returns on launch, here’s why now is the time to buy Raboo.
AAVE: DeFi protocol breaks $150 barrier
Aave, the Ethereum-based protocol that offers automated crypto-lending solutions to users, has been on a journey in the past month, breaking through the $150 barrier for the first time since April 2022.
With the overall warming of the crypto market in Q1 2024, particularly in March, driven by Bitcoin, Aave has emerged as one of the top altcoins to provide excellent returns this year.
Raboo: Brand-new revolutionary meme coin on the march
The Raboo token is poised to potentially join the ranks of top altcoins in the next couple of years by strategically leveraging partnerships with influencers to enhance meme culture and community engagement.
Designed to attract meme enthusiasts and investors alike, Raboo’s unique tokenomics intertwines the best of meme culture and offers users a platform to participate in and earn rewards through the platform’s SocialFI capability. Alongside rewards for creating and sharing bespoke memes, there are exciting prize draws, giveaways, and community events pushing social boundaries.
As a result, Raboo is emerging as a leading contender to join AAVE, MATIC, and KSM as some of the top altcoins this year.
Polygon: Native MATIC token about to surge?
Polygon’s native MATIC token has been one of the early surging forces in the bull market, almost doubling in value since January. The original Ethereum scaler, Polygon (MATIC) has taken its cue from Ethereum’s price performance, to which it’s inextricably linked.
While Ethereum is still performing strongly, Polygon’s MATIC token will continue to thrive. However, it remains to be seen whether increased competition in the blockchain sector might threaten the MATIC coin.
Kusama: March 2024 gains set the scene for the bull market
Kusama describes itself as Polkadot’s wild cousin and provides users with an experimental blockchain platform that provides interoperability and a flexible platform for developers.
Like many of the top altcoins on the market, March 2024 has shown the potential of Kusama, particularly ahead of the expected bull market following the imminent Bitcoin halving event. With the coin brushing the $60 mark, Kusama is rightly being mentioned in the same breath as MATIC, another flexible and scalable blockchain solution.
Conclusion
The battle for the top altcoins in 2024 is on, with AAVE, Polygon’s MATIC token, and Kusama all looking strong ahead of the Bitcoin halving event.
However, the crown may go to Raboo, the alluring mixture of SocialFi, meme culture, cutting-edge AI technology, and the blockchain. This exciting combination is already building serious momentum in its bid to become a community-driven crypto colossus. Don’t miss out on the ride, grab your RABT tokens today.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.