Hypurr NFT Collection Hits $167M in Volume on HyperEVM, Trading Slows After Explosive Launch

The Hypurr NFT collection, launched just under three weeks ago by the @HyperliquidX Foundation on HyperEVM mainnet, has already become one of the chain’s biggest on-chain events, moving roughly $167 million in trading volume and generating $1.6 million in fees.
The 4,600-piece collection landed with massive hype, but activity has begun to cool after an early frenzy that saw prices spike as high as $462,000 for a single NFT.
A Fast Start, Then a Gradual Cooldown
When Hypurr NFTs debuted, trading volumes exploded. On launch day alone, the floor price jumped to nearly 70,000, setting off a rush of speculation and whale activity.
In just under three weeks, that volume has translated to ~2.6K trading events spread across 1,070 wallets, according to on-chain data compiled by Pine Analytics.
Despite the early surge, volumes have since trended down. The current floor sits around 43,000, down from launch highs but still holding strong given the broader market conditions.
The collection has now settled into a more organic trading rhythm, fewer high-value flips, more steady accumulation from holders looking long-term.
1/ The Hypurr NFT collection is 4,600 digital collectibles launched by the @HyperliquidX Foundation on HyperEVM mainnet just under 3 weeks ago.
Lets take a look at the trading activity of this collection. pic.twitter.com/RyG10Vhj3Y
— Pine Analytics (@PineAnalytics) October 16, 2025
$167 Million in On-Chain Volume
Hypurr’s numbers are staggering for such a young collection.
Roughly $167 million in total volume has already been recorded, generating around $1.6 million in trading fees for the ecosystem.
That level of engagement places Hypurr among the most actively traded collections in the early life of the HyperEVM mainnet, a network designed to power liquid, high-throughput on-chain markets.
Each NFT within the collection represents more than just a digital asset, it’s a signal of early participation in one of the fastest-growing ecosystems under the Hyperliquid brand.
Who’s Holding Hypurr NFTs
As of now, 3,870 wallets hold at least one Hypurr NFT, showcasing a surprisingly distributed ownership base for a new, high-value collection.
Out of those, 206 wallets hold more than one, a sign that some participants are stacking exposure and speculating on the project’s long-term trajectory.
The largest sale to date cleared for just over $462,000, setting the tone early for Hypurr’s top-tier valuation status.
For comparison, that puts Hypurr’s early average price action well above the debut of most Layer 2-native NFT collections in 2025, highlighting both market excitement and the liquidity that Hyperliquid’s ecosystem is attracting.
Activity Trending Down, but Volume Remains Strong
Like most high-profile NFT launches, Hypurr’s trading activity peaked at launch and has since cooled.
The falloff in daily trades isn’t unexpected, early traders tend to dominate first-week volume before holders consolidate positions.
Still, maintaining tens of millions in secondary trading over a three-week window remains impressive by any metric.
On-chain analysts note that Hypurr’s sustained volume indicates both high liquidity and growing familiarity with the HyperEVM mainnet, which is still relatively new to NFT collectors compared to Ethereum or Solana.
The project’s ongoing activity, even after the initial hype, signals that there’s still a live, active market around these assets, not just launch-week speculation.
Inside HyperEVM’s Growing Ecosystem
HyperEVM, developed under the Hyperliquid umbrella, has quickly emerged as a hub for on-chain trading protocols and NFT markets.
The network focuses on high-speed, low-fee transactions optimized for professional trading environments.
By launching Hypurr natively on HyperEVM, the HyperliquidX Foundation aimed to showcase what the chain can do under peak load conditions.
That bet paid off.
The collection’s debut successfully stress-tested the chain’s scalability, with thousands of transactions and wallet interactions processed without downtime or congestion.
Hypurr’s success also demonstrates the viability of NFT-based participation mechanics in a high-liquidity DeFi ecosystem, a trend increasingly seen across hybrid trading networks that blur the line between collectibles and capital markets.
What Hypurr Means for the Market
Beyond the headline numbers, Hypurr’s story reflects a broader shift in NFT market dynamics.
Collectors are no longer just buying art, they’re buying exposure to ecosystems.
Each Hypurr NFT ties directly into Hyperliquid’s growing network of on-chain products and protocols, meaning the collectibles also serve as a form of network participation.
This approach has proven effective in bootstrapping early communities and liquidity layers, especially for chains still building out their user bases.
With over $167M in cumulative trading and a $1.6M fee pool, Hypurr’s launch has already helped drive ecosystem revenue and user adoption on HyperEVM.
That combination of utility, liquidity, and engagement could help shape how NFT projects approach network-native launches going forward.
While the immediate hype around Hypurr has cooled, the long-term outlook remains strong.
Hyperliquid’s broader product suite continues to expand, from its perpetual DEX to on-chain derivatives, and Hypurr serves as both a cultural and technical flagship for the network.
If HyperEVM continues attracting liquidity, Hypurr could evolve into more than just an NFT collection, it could become a marker of early participation in one of Web3’s next major trading ecosystems.
Market watchers are already comparing Hypurr’s rise to early blue-chip collections on Ethereum, like Azuki and Pudgy Penguins, that transformed from short-term hype into lasting brand ecosystems.
For now, Hypurr’s volume speaks for itself:
$167 million in trades, $1.6 million in fees, nearly 4,000 unique holders, and a floor still sitting north of 40K.
That’s not just a successful NFT drop, it’s a statement that HyperEVM is live, liquid, and here to stay.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
