Hyperliquid Tops Perp DEXs As Open Interest Jumps $1.5B In A Month

The decentralized derivatives market is heating up. In the last 30 days, perpetual decentralized exchanges (Perp DEXs) added over $1.5 billion in open interest.
That’s a big signal that traders are actively putting more money into positions, and the space is gaining real momentum.
Open interest, or OI, basically measures how much capital is tied up in active trades. When it rises, it usually means traders are opening new positions instead of just closing old ones. In short: more money is moving, and traders are confident.
Recent data shows the top 10 perp DEXs ranked by growth in open interest, giving a clear picture of who’s leading and who’s catching up.
Top 10 Perp DEXs by Open Interest Growth in last 30 Days
Open interest is one of the clearest signals of trader conviction and platform momentum. Rising OI means more capital is actively deployed in positions, and perps collectively added over $1.5B in OI over the past month.… pic.twitter.com/s7vg6ECL13
— Top 7 Crypto | Analytics & Alpha (@top7ico) March 6, 2026
Hyperliquid Pulls Far Ahead
At the top, Hyperliquid stands out. Over the past month, it added $1.01 billion in open interest, a 21% jump. That’s more than three times what its closest competitor added.
Hyperliquid’s dominance comes down to liquidity and reliability. Traders want deep markets and smooth execution, and Hyperliquid delivers. Big traders, in particular, stick with it because it’s easy to enter or exit large positions without moving the market.
Mid-Tier DEXs Are Growing Fast
While Hyperliquid leads in total numbers, some smaller platforms are catching eyes with rapid growth.
tradeXYZ added $295 million, up 56%, and Derive added $272 million, up 60%. Mid-tier exchanges are finding ways to stand out—whether through incentives, unique markets, or better user experience.
Other platforms on the rise include:
Variational: +$151M (+26%)
Aster DEX: +$107M (+6%)
edgeX: +$106M (+11%)
These numbers show that traders aren’t sticking to just one big platform—they’re spreading their positions around.
Dreamcash Steals The Spotlight
The most eye-catching growth comes from Dreamcash. The platform added $34.1 million, but what really matters is the 130% increase.
That kind of jump shows it’s quickly gaining traction. New features, incentives, or attention from traders can lead to growth like this. Keeping up that momentum will be the challenge, but Dreamcash is clearly making waves.
Other fast growers include Derive (60%), tradeXYZ (56%), and dYdX (51%). The takeaway: even smaller or mid-tier platforms can see explosive growth in a short time.
Established Players Keep Holding Ground
Even older, well-known exchanges are seeing steady growth.
dYdX added $32.4 million, up 51%, proving that early movers are still relevant. GRVT gained $97.2 million (+24%), and Extended added $34.7 million (+13%).
The market isn’t just shifting capital from one platform to another. Overall, the decentralized derivatives market is growing, and multiple platforms are benefiting.
Competition Is Heating Up
One thing is clear: the perp DEX space is getting crowded.
Hyperliquid may be the biggest, but smaller platforms are growing faster in percentage terms. That means there’s room for more than one winner.
Exchanges are competing on fees, incentives, features, and liquidity. For traders, that’s a win. More options, more choices, and better conditions across the board.
With $1.5 billion added in just 30 days, the decentralized derivatives market is clearly alive and kicking.
Leveraged trading used to be dominated by centralized exchanges, but that’s changing fast. Traders are moving capital on-chain as platforms become faster, more reliable, and more user-friendly.
Hyperliquid leads for now, but platforms like Dreamcash, Derive, and tradeXYZ are gaining momentum quickly. The next quarter could be an exciting one for the perp DEX space, with more capital entering the market and competition heating up.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!