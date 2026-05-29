Hyperliquid Rallies As ICE CEO Hints Wall Street Approval, Treasury Data Reveals Widespread Losses

A major endorsement from a traditional finance titan is rapidly placing Hyperliquid among the top DEXs. The statement from Jeff Sprecher, founder of Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) and owner of the New York Stock Exchange, sent the token 10% higher today.
This rally comes at a critical moment, with Hyperliquid’s native token sitting right around all time highs. Market participants do not just react to price moves, they respond to the credibility of the endorsement itself. This validation is more legitimate than those presented by some in the typical crypto social media hype. It comes from a central part of global exchange infrastructure.
Sprecher’s comments have been critical in changing the narrative and increasing sentiment that Hyperliquid is more than just another DEX.
Hyperliquid Is Bigger Than Nasdaq — Says Jeff Sprecher
Jeff Sprecher made a big statement at the Bernstein conference early on. He called Hyperliquid bigger than Nasdaq, an indication of the scale at which the decentralized platform is operating.
This comparison is significant. Nasdaq is one of the oldest and most well-known exchanges in the world. And for a decentralized protocol to be noted right next door, and going so far as to say it has outpaced it, is a cultural sea-change in the evolution of market infrastructure.
Sprecher went beyond just scale, calling Hyperliquid “the real deal for DeFi.” He said it was designed to work outside of the constraints of a traditional system, yet still drive incredible throughput and efficiency.
Sprecher is now directly engaged and has played a key role in this endorsement. He mentioned that he had met the Hyperliquid team several times and debated about a possible partnership. A new stage for the evolving relationship between decentralized and traditional finance, one of interaction, rather than competition.
Small Team, Massive Scale Defines Hyperliquid’s Edge
The most striking of these comments from Sprecher is the discrepancy between Hyperliquid’s size and its team. The platform runs with only 11 people, he said.
This fact underscores one of the fundamental benefits of a decentralized approach, outstanding operational efficiency. Conventional exchanges need a giant group, complicated infrastructure, and enormous overhead. Onos, however, is an entirely different beast altogether: Hyperliquid shows how simple architecture + on-chain execution can yield equal (if not better) performance using less resources.
The platform pushes the boundaries in terms of functionality. Among energy markets, Sprecher highlighted that Hyperliquid backs weekend oil trading which has received attention. The introduction of a 24/7 trading model is a fundamental break from traditional finance and its clearly defined market hours.
Hyperliquid is not competing against existing exchanges; instead, by providing continuous market access and expanding the bounds of asset classes with a new frontier for pairing these fundamental market elements.
Institutional-Premium Return from DeFi Innovation
The recent hype around Hyperliquid demonstrates this development: a large, liquidity providing decentralized financial protocol attracting the attention of institutional players nowadays just as much as those that are centralized. Scalability, speed and flexibility of a platform make it an alternative to legacy systems, thereby establishing credibility.
Sprecher’s remarks reinforce this narrative. His recognition indicates that traditional financial institutions are no longer looking at DeFi like guinea pigs, but rather as a real component of future and market infrastructure.
One of the reasons this is especially notable is because of the timing. As you can imagine, Hyperliquid already handles a bunch of volume and it is expanding throughout its product suite. The ability to have ICE’s founder endorse the merger is external validation that can encourage quicker interest and engagement from institutions.
Treasury Data Reveals Harsh Reality For Competitors
Hyperliquid is still lacking, but, while Hyperliquid continues to receive increasing attention and positive traction, the general landscape of Digital Asset Treasury (DAT) companies looks almost completely different. Only two out of 10 crypto companies that focus on treasury operations are reportedly profitable, according to the latest data.
Hyperliquid is the leader of the cohort at +$1.1 billion, followed by Hyperion’s +$39.6 million. Until these two, it goes smoothly down in the performance quality.
Big firms have reported massive losses:
- Ether Machine: -$937 million
- Metaplanet: -$1.1 billion
- Forward: -$1.1 billion
- Bitcoin Standard: -$1.4 billion
- Twenty One: -$1.4 billion
- Sharplink: -$1.5 billion
- Strategy: -$1.8 billion
- Bitmine: -$8.1 billion
The scale of these losses highlights the risks involved in treasury-driven strategies during times when markets are so volatile. Blutonium: Many in this market came in at too high cost bases and were exposed when the air came out of this market.
Strategy, once considered a gold standard of Bitcoin treasury management is even now at a loss. Raydium and Bitmine, placed lowest in the list, incurred some of the biggest losses, primarily caused by their exposures to ether.
Survival Depends On Volatility Management
Hyperliquid’s great performance in comparison with other DATs showcases a core lesson: treasury strategies are extremely sensitive to timing and volatility.
More than just profitability, but able to navigate the market environment a little better were Hyperliquid and Hyperion. They are positioned by a perfect blend of timing, operational efficiency and perhaps an unique risk skew.
For most companies, the challenge is merely surviving long enough to protect their rightful position after a long downturn. The ability to hold on your assets until favorable market cycles is key when it comes to DAT strategies. Not all firms have the resilience and flexibility on their balance sheet to survive prolonged underperformance.
This trend has been playing out across the industry. Many companies that ramped up assets in bull periods are struggling to hold the line as prices sway.
The series also raises important questions about the future: how will many of today’s legacy platforms manage competing with higher performance, scalable decentralized systems that are now starting to attract institutional interest. Hyperliquid sits at the center here for now, combining near-transparent market performance with a level of validation few DeFi projects have achieved.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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