Hyperliquid Pushes Boundaries With Permissionless Spot Quotes and Hypurr NFTs

Hyperliquid is once again setting the pace in crypto innovation. The exchange has gone live with permissionless spot quote assets on mainnet, giving deployers new freedom to build trading pairs.
At the same time, its foundation rolled out commemorative NFTs, sparking big speculation on potential utility and record secondary sales.
Together, these moves highlight Hyperliquid’s ambition to become more than a trading platform. It’s laying the groundwork for a full ecosystem.
Permissionless Spot Quotes Go Live
Hyperliquid’s latest feature allows any asset to become a quote asset. Stable asset deployers can enable quote status by meeting the onchain requirements laid out in Docs. Once enabled, the asset can serve as a base for new spot pairs.
The deployment flow is simple but powerful:
- Any quote asset can be used in the first spot pair of an HIP-1 token launch.
- Additional pairs between existing base and quote assets can be created via a permissionless Dutch auction.
- These Dutch auctions run independently of HIP-1’s main token auction.
This design removes bottlenecks and puts the creation of pairs in the hands of the community. Instead of waiting on a central gatekeeper, liquidity can now form organically.
USDH Takes the Lead
@nativemarkets moved first. The account deployed USDH as the first permissionless quote asset. Trading for HYPE/USDH is now live, marking the debut of this new model.
USDH sets the tone as a stable asset with strong potential for integrations. More pairs are expected to follow, with deployers able to launch without permission.
Hyperliquid described the system as a key unlock for builders.
The market will decide which pairs gain traction, but the pathway is now open.
Community Turns on Arthur Hayes
Even as new features roll out, Hyperliquid’s culture of memes and sharp takes remains alive. The platform recently proposed to blacklist Arthur Hayes from buying $HYPE.
The reason? Community members joke that Hayes’ trades act as the ultimate sell signal. Some warn that if he buys, the HYPE chart could collapse into a “Bart Simpson haircut.”
The tongue-in-cheek proposal shows how deeply meme culture has embedded into Hyperliquid’s community. It’s not just an exchange, it’s a place where market banter shapes sentiment.
🚨BREAKING: Hyperliquid proposed to BLACKLIST Arthur Hayes from buying $HYPE.
Community says his trades are the ultimate sell signal, warning #HYPE chart could turn into a Bart Simpson haircut. pic.twitter.com/UxW1k0AdBn
— Coin Bureau (@coinbureau) September 28, 2025
Hypurr NFTs: A New Chapter
The Hyperliquid Foundation also launched its own NFTs, dubbed Hypurr NFTs. Unlike many NFT drops, these weren’t hyped with mint dates or raffles. They were directly airdropped to eligible participants.
Here’s the breakdown of the 4,600 total supply:
- 4,313 to early Genesis participants (93.8%)
- 144 to the Hyper Foundation (3.1%)
- 143 to core contributors and artists (3.1%)
The NFTs are commemorative, designed to celebrate Hyperliquid’s rapid rise. But the market is already valuing them as more than digital souvenirs.
Floor Prices Already Sky High
Secondary trading for Hypurr NFTs opened strong. OTC deals have been reported between $65,000 and $100,000.
The current record sale? $84,500.
These prices put Hypurr NFTs into rare company, sitting alongside some of the highest-value project collectibles in crypto. For comparison, most NFT markets today are struggling under lower liquidity. Hyperliquid’s release cuts against the trend.
Could Hypurr NFTs Unlock Utility?
Officially, Hypurr NFTs are commemorative. But speculation is already building about hidden benefits.
Potential unlocks discussed by traders include:
- Fee discounts on Hyperliquid trades
- Priority access to new features on HyperEVM
- Future airdrops or governance roles
None of this is confirmed by the foundation. Still, the NFT market often runs on speculation. Traders are betting that these tokens will eventually tie into deeper incentives.
The Hyperliquid Foundation launched its own NFTs🚨
Here’s everything you need to know about the Hypurr NFTs:
Total Supply: 4,600 NFTs
• 4,313 to early Genesis participants (93.8%)
• 144 to Hyper Foundation (3.1%)
• 143 to core contributors and artists (3.1%)
(NFTs were… pic.twitter.com/FrBO2ryTFm
— StarPlatinum (@StarPlatinumSOL) September 28, 2025
Legal Structure Sets It Apart
Another detail worth noting: Hyperliquid designed the legal framework for Hypurr NFTs from day one.
Unlike projects that launched fast and worried about compliance later, Hyperliquid built a “terms-first” model. This approach aims to prevent messy royalty disputes and fragmented liquidity battles that plague marketplaces like OpenSea and Blur.
By handling legal structure early, Hyperliquid shields both its foundation and users from regulatory headaches. It’s a small move with big implications for long-term adoption.
Hyperliquid’s Growth in Numbers
Behind these launches is a platform that’s already operating at scale.
- $4.2 billion in daily trading volume
- Nearly 1 million active users
These metrics show Hyperliquid is not just experimenting at the edges. It’s competing with the largest exchanges in the world. And with new tools like permissionless spot quotes and branded NFTs, it’s expanding its reach beyond trading into culture and community.
Hyperliquid’s strategy is clear: give users more control, wrap it in culture, and back it with numbers.
Permissionless spot quotes open the door for a wave of new trading pairs. The Hypurr NFTs show how Hyperliquid can tie growth to digital culture while possibly seeding future utility. And its meme-heavy community keeps sentiment flowing.
The only question left is whether the platform can keep momentum. If secondary markets keep valuing Hypurr NFTs at luxury levels, and permissionless pairs attract liquidity, Hyperliquid could lock in its status as the most innovative exchange of 2025.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
