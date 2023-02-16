How Will 2023 Go For Aave (AAVE), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) And Aptos (APT)?

As two popular coins, Aave (AAVE) and Aptos (APT), are battling in the cryptocurrency sector, a project currently in stage 7 of its presale has been seeing tremendous price growth – Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Today, we will discuss all three coins to find out which we should keep a particular focus on.
Aave (AAVE)
At its core, Aave (AAVE) is a cryptocurrency lending platform. Launched in 2020, the AAVE token was created as the native token for the Aave (AAVE) platform.
In recent news, Aave (AAVE) has introduced its stablecoin GHO on the Ethereum (ETH) testnet. This announcement caused a slight surge for the Aave (AAVE) coin, which rose by 1.46% in the past 24 hours.
Even if Aave (AAVE) could see further price growth, some investors may find its growth potential has plateaued. Aave (AAVE) currently has a cost of $80.45, which is a substantial drop when we look at the weekly charts. Analysts believe Aave (AAVE) could sink to $50 by the end of 2023 if bears manage to take control.
Aptos (APT)
While several coins are attempting to rebound, Aptos (APT) reached its value peak last month. Launched in 2022, Aptos (APT) is a layer-1 blockchain that has seen a surprising surge since the start of 2023.
Aptos (APT) is trading for $13.93, an increase in the past 24 hours. With its 167% increase over the previous 30 days, Aptos (APT) has astounded crypto fans and specialists. But despite this, some individuals are skeptical as Aptos (APT) could be a pump-and-dump asset.
However, on the weekly and trading volume charts, Aptos (APT) has been showing red with a fall of 17% and 7%, respectively. Analysts are more bearish about Aptos (APT) as its tokenomics are also suspicious, predicting an $8 price point by the end of 2023.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
A decentralized investment platform will soon come that will provide a new, flexible and robust way for startups to raise funds – with the help of fractionalized NFTs underpinned by equity. This platform will be Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Through Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), investors will find upcoming promising startups and projects that could generate millions in the future and buy actual equity into them for prices as low as $1!
On the other hand, startups in need of funding can use the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) platform to create an equity-based token, fractionalize it and then sell it partially to a larger pool of investors. This will result in faster-obtaining funds while entering the Web3 space and connecting with the crypto community.
In terms of security, Solid Proof has already performed an audit of the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) project, and project liquidity will be frozen for ten years after the presale ends – these measures should remove any rug-pull fears. The ORBN token will be the main force behind the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) project, giving holders discounts on trading fees, cashback and staking rewards – all for a current price of just $0.071.
With all these features in mind, prominent experts have predicted that the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) token will reach $0.24 by the presales finish and a $5 valuation by December 2023. All in all, the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has an incredible future ahead and a massive upside.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.