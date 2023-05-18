How to Make Money With Cryptocurrencies? Simple – Buy Dogecoin and Tradecurve

As the meme coin hype simmers down and the market returns to normal, Dogecoin (DOGE) emerges victorious once again, outperforming its current biggest competitors, PEPE and Shiba Inu. Meanwhile, Tradecurve (TCRV) is set to overcome the likes of OKB, Robinhood, and Huobi and become one of the top three global trading platforms, enabling people to trade many asset classes, all from a single account.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Solidifies Its No.1 Meme Coin Spot
The meme coin hype saw Dogecoin (DOGE) get challenged for the No.1 position as the head of the meme coin market. Namely, PEPE emerged as the new shining meme coin on the market, overcoming both Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu.
However, now that the meme coin hype is slowly ending, experts say that Dogecoin (DOGE) is set to come out as the real winner, re-solidifying its top spot as the largest meme coin. This comes as the Dogecoin (DOGE) price recovers from the previous lows, climbing to $0.728.
Additionally, the Dogecoin (DOGE) daily transactions reached an all-time high in the past week, skyrocketing to 650,000. With this number, Dogecoin (DOGE) has been able to set a new record and outperform some of the most prominent crypto players, including Bitcoin and Litecoin.
The Dogecoin (DOGE) token currently trades at $.0.072, marking a 1.00% decrease in the last 24 hours. However, because PEPE lost 10% of its value while Shiba Inu went down 3% in the past week, experts call Dogecoin (DOGE) the best-performing meme coin currently on the market.
Tradecurve (TCRV) – A Perfect Fusion of CEX and DEX
Despite Dogecoin (DOGE) showing signs of an upcoming recovery, a new token, TCRV, has caught the eyes of experts and investors alike as one of the most promising rising stars on the market.
TCRV is the native token of Tradecurve, a new innovative hybrid trading platform that allows users to trade crypto, stocks, forex, commodities, and ETFs all from one place. The thing that sets Tradecurve apart from other traditional and centralized trading platforms that offer this functionality is that Tradecurve is the first decentralized solution, providing a borderless platform that anyone can become a part of and use to trade anonymously and with no KYC requirements.
Aside from a unique platform that cannot be found anywhere else in the DeFi industry, Tradecurve will provide many other fantastic features to its users, including high leverage starting from 500:1, VIP account service, excellent deposit and level-up bonuses and perks, and negative balance protection.
And Tradecurve does not only cater to crypto experts. The platform plans to launch its own metaverse trading academy, where newbies can take a course and learn trading strategies from experts to improve their skills.
And for those who do not have the time to complete an entire course, Tradecurve has a solution. Namely, people can use copy trading, a method which allows users to pay a subscription fee to traders with a good success rate and copy their trades or use AI algorithmic trading bots to make successful trades.
Tradecurve is currently in Stage 2 of its presale, with the TCRV token trading at $0.012. Moreover, over 20 million tokens have already been sold, speaking to the popularity and high demand of the project. Additionally, experts predict the token to rise 50x in presale, with an additional 100x growth once it lists on tier-1 CEXs and Uniswap.
And, because the Binance BNB ICO began at $0.11 in 2017 and has risen to currently trading at $310, the growth potential of Tradecurve is enormous.
Learn more about $TCRV presale tokens:
Website: https://tradecurve.io/
Buy presale: https://app.tradecurve.io/sign-up
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Tradecurveapp
Telegram: https://t.me/tradecurve_official
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.