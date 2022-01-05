How Can You Use Good Debts To Create Wealth?

About The Author

Lyle Solomon has considerable litigation experience, as well as substantial hands-on knowledge and expertise in legal analysis and writing. Since 2003, he has been a member of the State Bar of California. In 1998, he graduated from the University of the Pacific’s McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, California. He now serves as a principal attorney for the Oak View Law Group in California. Connect with him on LinkedIn or tweet him at @lyle_solomon.