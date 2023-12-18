Helium Mobile Skyrockets With Massive Gains Following Launch Of Game-Changing Phone Plan

Helium Mobile’s ($MOBILE) meteoric rise continues to astound the market, surging an astounding 2,260% in the last 30 days, a remarkable 936% in the past week, and an impressive 76% in the last 24 hours.
This extraordinary upswing traces back to the introduction of the nationwide $20/month Unlimited Phone Plan on December 5th, 2023, allowing individuals across the United States to bid farewell to exorbitant phone bills by joining Helium Mobile.
As a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO), Helium Mobile boasts around 8,000 members, and the recent adoption of its innovative phone plan has fueled a surge in subscribers.
New users are incentivized to share their phone’s session connection data with Helium, earning them “mapping rewards” as the network continues to expand.
$MOBILE Whales To Watch Out For
Traders are reaping substantial profits from the unprecedented rally in $MOBILE. Lookonchain reports a remarkable success story where, three months ago, a savvy trader invested $142,000 to purchase 647.7 million $MOBILE at $0.000219.
The price of $MOBILE rose by more than 60% today.
This trader spent $142K to buy 647.7M $MOBIL at $0.000219 3 months ago and became a millionaire today.
In the past 5 days, the trader sold 400M $MOBILE($1.19M) at $0.00297, making more than $1M.https://t.co/mVFtj2lFf6 pic.twitter.com/9szM2mgtGk
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) December 18, 2023
Today, that initial investment has transformed the trader into a millionaire, with profits exceeding $1 million over the last five days. The trader strategically sold 400 million $MOBILE for $1.19 million at the current price of $0.00297, showcasing the immense potential for wealth generation in the volatile crypto market.
As of now, $MOBILE is actively traded at $0.0066, further solidifying its position as a standout performer in the cryptocurrency space. Investors and traders alike are closely monitoring the unfolding developments, anticipating the next chapter in Helium Mobile’s remarkable journey.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
