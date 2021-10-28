HeliconNFT: All-New Play-to-Earn NFT Ecosystem Launches NFT Mystery Box Event & Battlefy Partnership

- HeliconNFT, the new global gaming-focused NFT ecosystem, brings content creators, investors, gamers, and NFT enthusiasts together to play, mine and earn on one platform.
Singapore (28th October 2021): HeliconNFT, the brand-new, global, gaming-focused NFT ecosystem, which recently unveiled a partnership with Battlefy, has announced that it will launch an NFT mystery box event on Sunday, 24th October. Ahead of the event, users will be given the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-launch sale and have the chance to be among the first to purchase mystery boxes containing rare NFT game items, artworks and collectibles, after completing their whitelist registration.
HeliconNFT x Battlefy
The announcement comes just weeks after the unveiling of HeliconNFT’s ground-breaking partnership with esports giant Battlefy – a collaboration that is set to change the way gamers see their favourite games forever. With over 70,000 tournaments under its belt, Battlefy has hosted some of the world’s largest and most prestigious tournaments, providing support for about 40,000 games.
Through the collaboration, people can expect to see NFT-enabled games join the ranks of iconic titles such as Hearthstone, FIFA, League of Legends, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Fortnite, and Super Smash Bros. As a bonus, games that plug into the HeliconNFT ecosystem will allow users to trade NFTs or create their own and earn real rewards just for playing.
A Literal Game-Changer
The decentralised HeliconNFT platform combines the worlds of NFTs, blockchain gaming and esports – enabling content creators, collectors, investors, gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and anyone in between to come together as one community and make money while gaming.
Claire Cawthorn, Chief Marketing Officer of HeliconNFT, says, ‘HeliconNFT is the first all-encompassing ecosystem of its kind. We not only let gamers monetize in-game assets, buy and sell NFTs, and integrate these NFT’s into blockchain games, we are also the first platform to aggregate other games for a true inter-gaming experience. Our game-add-on system facilitates third party developers to tokenize their games on the blockchain, giving them a whole new revenue stream. Think Netflix for blockchain & metaverse games. When you couple this with our online esports tournaments with Battlefy, we have a truly exciting platform for today’s gamer which takes their experience to a whole new level.’
NFT Mystery Box Launch
HeliconNFT will launch its first NFT mystery box event on Sunday 24th October at 8am PDT. Users who register via the whitelist HERE, which opens on 24th October, will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-launch sale, giving them the chance to be among the first to purchase mystery boxes containing rare NFT game items, artworks and collectible cards. After acquiring NFTs, registered members can choose to hold onto them, use them in supported games, or sell them.
Registering for the whitelist is easy: Simply CLICK HERE and complete the necessary steps to qualify.
About HeliconNFT
HeliconNFT is a global platform, focused on esports, NFTs, and blockchain, that will bring communities together by staying green and sustainable. HeliconNFT will be an ETH layer 2 solution for the self-custody and security for NFT developers, creators, and traders. On top of that, HeliconNFT will be able to offer minting, trading, earning ,and collecting for its marketplace and game.
