Haust Announces Haia, The First Financial Assistant That Connects Web2 and Web3

Most people don’t notice how many apps they use to manage money until something goes wrong. A failed transfer between accounts. An unexpected fee. A payment stuck in limbo. That’s when the patchwork becomes obvious.
And when you add crypto into the mix, everything gets messier. Wallets. Bridges. Gas fees. Networks that don’t talk to each other. Protocols that feel more like terminals than financial platforms. Whether you’re a beginner or someone who’s been in the space for years, managing assets across Web2 and Web3 feels fragmented, tiring and way too manual.
Haust Network is now introducing Haia, its solution to bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3 cash.
The Market Now: Disconnected and Overloaded
Money doesn’t live in one place. It’s in banks, apps, wallets, treasuries, smart contracts, cards, staking pools, exchange accounts, spreadsheets. And to move it between those places, users are expected to learn the rules of each system.
One platform might let users send money instantly, but not internationally. Another offers great rates on savings, but only in crypto. Users might swap tokens easily, but bridging them to another network takes ten extra steps. Even something as simple as checking the balance becomes a guessing game when assets are spread across five tools.
There’s no reason it should be like this.
Haia Is A Financial Assistant, Not Another Interface
Haia is a financial assistant that understands what users are trying to do and helps anyone get there with fewer steps, fewer errors, and far less stress.
Users don’t need to search for the right protocol or wallet. They just say what they need. Haia takes care of the rest.
Users want to send $500 to friends in another country. They don’t want to worry about stablecoins, bridging fees, or whether their wallet supports a certain network. They just want the money to get there.
Users want to earn yield on idle USDC. Not to chase APYs through farming dashboards. Not to calculate gas costs across chains. They just want their cash safely put to work.
That’s what Haia is built for. Clear intent, clean execution. Always inside user-defined limits, always with the ability to check or override before anything moves.
Making Web3 Feel Like It Belongs to Everyone
The crypto experience has been broken for too long. Wallets are complicated. Transactions are full of jargon. Users are expected to understand what a wrapped token is before they can even make a payment. That’s a huge blocker and it keeps people out.
Haust is not interested in lowering the bar slightly. They want to eliminate it.
Haia makes it possible to interact with the blockchain using plain language. Users don’t need to understand which chain they’re on, have to sign five transactions to complete a simple action. or need to connect and reconnect wallets. They don’t even need to think in terms of “DeFi.”
For someone coming from a Web2 banking world, this changes everything. Users don’t need to switch financial systems to try crypto. They just use Haia and the system behind it knows how to translate intents into blockchain-native actions without asking users to become experts.
Beyond Crypto: Where This Goes Next
Right now, Haia focuses on helping everyone navigate Web3. But that’s just the beginning.
Soon, users will be able to see their crypto and fiat side by side. Plan their budget. Track spending. Move funds between a savings account and a smart contract without jumping through hoops. Customers will be able to tell Haia to save 10% of every incoming payment, or to be alerted if a portfolio allocation gets out of balance.
The goal is simple: one place where one’s entire financial life makes sense, not by merging everything into one account, but by finally coordinating the systems people already use.
Haust calls this vision personal financial infrastructure. And it’s built on the idea that users should never have to think about which part of the stack is “Web2” or “Web3.” That distinction doesn’t matter. What matters is that money moves when and how it’s needed to intelligently, securely and with context.
What Haust Has Learned from Its Early Users
Before launching publicly, Haust ran a pilot program with real users. No ideal conditions, no fake data. Just real people trying to get more out of their money.
They used Haia to send payments across borders without worrying about chains or tokens. They optimized yield across protocols they’d never used before. They asked questions like, “What’s my total exposure to ETH right now?” and got answers in seconds not after hunting through spreadsheets.
Most of them didn’t need to touch another interface. They didn’t even need to know what protocol was being used in the background. And yet, they had full transparency, complete control and the ability to customize exactly how Haia should act on their behalf.
Why This Is Only Possible on Haust
Haia runs on top of the infrastructure the team has been building at Haust. Modular smart accounts. Chain abstraction. Context-aware execution. Everything underneath the assistant is designed to support these intelligent flows.
Because of that, Haust doesn’t need to bolt together other people’s tools. But yes, Haia can be launched in any external wallet with a built-in browser, but it works best with Haust’s wallet, which has integrated modular abstract accounts. The foundations have been built so that Haia can do what no other assistant in the space can.
Users can define limits that live inside their accounts, not in the interface, enabling multi-step strategies to be executed with a single request. Funds can be routed through multiple protocols in one atomic operation and have it roll back if anything fails.
Where Haia Is Headed And How to Be Part of It
In the coming months, Haust will be launching its token, marking the next chapter for Haust and for Haia.
More users are being brought on, integrations are expanded, and the push towards a world where managing any kind of money feels intuitive and intelligent continues
