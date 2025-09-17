Google and Coinbase Launch AI Payments Protocol with Stablecoin Rails

Google has launched its open-source AI Payments Protocol (AP2). The system supports both credit cards and stablecoins, designed in collaboration with Coinbase, the Ethereum Foundation, and more than 60 partners.
The goal is simple: enable AI agents to pay each other.
For years, agent-to-agent interactions stopped at planning and information exchange. Google’s new framework changes that. With AP2, agents can transact instantly, and do so onchain.
Announcing Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), an open, shared protocol that provides a common language for secure, compliant transactions between agents and merchants.
AP2 can be used as an extension of the A2A protocol and MCP. Learn how it works ↓ https://t.co/RBFzpU2qUI
— Google Cloud Tech (@GoogleCloudTech) September 16, 2025
Coinbase Powers the Stablecoin Layer
Coinbase plays a central role in the new system. Its x402 rail powers the first stablecoin payment layer inside AP2, allowing for instant, onchain transactions.
That means:
- Faster settlement
- Micropayments at scale
- Borderless automation
The partnership cements Coinbase as a key player in the convergence of AI and crypto. Stablecoins, already commanding a market cap above $160B per CoinMarketCap data, gain even more legitimacy as financial infrastructure.
From Planning to Paying: The Lowe’s Demo
Google and Lowe’s Innovation Labs showcased a proof-of-concept demo for AP2:
- An AI agent understands a project request via natural language.
- It pulls local SKUs and prices.
- Builds the cart automatically.
- Pays with x402 using stablecoins.
- Triggers shipping or pickup, generating a blockchain receipt as proof of purchase.
The process skips cards, passwords, and friction. It’s one continuous transaction flow, autonomous shopping, start to finish.
Agent2Agent: Beyond Conversation
Previously, Google’s Agent2Agent (A2A) protocol allowed AI agents to exchange information. AP2 takes it further. Agents can now exchange value as well.
- Research bots pay archival bots per document pulled.
- Code-review agents charge cents per bug flagged.
- Support agents pay translation agents instantly.
The result is a self-sustaining ecosystem where digital workers transact autonomously.
Why Payments Unlock the Next AI Wave
AI agents have always been powerful at information tasks. But without payments, they lacked the ability to act financially.
With AP2 and x402:
- Micropayments become viable.
- Subscription models shift to pay-per-use.
- Autonomous agents can handle commerce directly.
Payments aren’t just an add-on. They’re the missing piece that transforms AI from passive assistants to active economic agents.
Over 60 Partners Already Onboard
The launch comes with wide industry support. More than 60 partners are contributing to the AP2 ecosystem, including:
- Coinbase
- Ethereum Foundation
- American Express
- Salesforce
- Etsy
- Lowe’s
The blend of crypto-native firms and Fortune 500 companies highlights the mainstream momentum. Stablecoins, once seen as speculative, are being positioned as core financial rails for enterprise and consumer AI applications.
Stablecoins Gain New Legitimacy
Stablecoins already rank as the largest crypto sector outside of Bitcoin and Ethereum, with daily transaction volumes surpassing Visa in some quarters. Now, their integration into AI frameworks provides new tailwinds:
- Faster global settlement
- Lower fees than credit cards
- Transparency through blockchain receipts
- Programmable money for agent-driven scenarios
This step shifts stablecoins from trading tools to infrastructure for intelligent systems.
Business Models Reimagined
The AP2 framework opens new economic models across industries:
- Micropayments for data crawls: Pay cents for every page indexed.
- Task-based billing: Pay-per-bug, pay-per-translation, pay-per-customer interaction.
- AI marketplaces: Agents hire other agents for specialized work, settling instantly in stablecoins.
For enterprises, this unlocks cost efficiencies. For developers, it creates new revenue streams. For users, it means faster and cheaper services.
Crypto Moves Into Real Utility
The significance is clear. Crypto’s narrative is shifting.
- From speculation → to real-world use cases.
- From trading → to embedded infrastructure.
- From niche adoption → to global financial rails.
With AP2, Google and Coinbase are proving that crypto is not just money for humans, it’s money for machines.
The Future of AI and Payments
Looking forward, the implications stretch far beyond demos.
- E-commerce: Agents shop, compare, and pay without human input.
- Research: AI crawlers fund their own work by charging per query.
- Enterprise automation: Supply chains can trigger autonomous purchases across borders.
As AP2 matures, more businesses will embed stablecoin rails directly into AI workflows. What credit cards did for the web, stablecoins will do for intelligent agents.
Three big reasons stand out:
1. Crypto legitimacy: Stablecoins gain recognition as trusted rails for global companies.
2. Business efficiency: Faster, cheaper, borderless payments reduce costs.
3. AI empowerment: Agents can finally act, not just analyze.
The integration pushes payments into a future where they are AI-driven, crypto-powered, and borderless.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!