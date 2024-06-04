$GME Token On Solana Surges Over 300% Following @TheRoaringKitty’s Post

The price of $GME on Solana has skyrocketed by more than 300% after a recent post by @TheRoaringKitty, a prominent figure in the GameStop trading community.
This surge in price has triggered the limit order of a savvy trader, who sold 3.5 million $GME for 260 $SOL, valued at approximately $43,000, at a price of $0.01226 per token.
This trader has demonstrated a keen ability to buy $GME at low prices and sell at highs, capitalizing on market movements effectively.
Despite selling a significant amount, the trader still holds 108 million $GME, worth about $1.5 million, with an estimated total profit of around $1.37 million.
$GME Trading Volume Spikes Over 1,500% In The Last 24 Hours
In addition to the price increase, $GME trading volume on Solana has spiked by an astonishing 1500% in the past 24 hours, reflecting heightened market activity and interest in the token.
This remarkable growth highlights the influence of social media personalities on cryptocurrency markets and the importance of strategic trading.
As $GME continues to attract attention, traders and investors will be closely monitoring its performance to capitalize on future opportunities.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
