Gitcoin Price Up 29%, Biggest Gainer on Crypto.com

Gitcoin’s price is up over 29% making it the biggest gainer on Crypto.com. With a 24-hour trading volume of $129 million and a market cap of $168 million, Gitcoin is making big moves today. Let’s look at Gitcoin and see why the price is rising.
What Is Gitcoin?
Gitcoin is a community of builders, creators, and protocols at the center of the future of the open internet. Gitcoin is on a mission to build a next-generation Web 3.0 open-source, economically empowering internet.
There are a variety of services offered by Gitcoin. Developers can earn crypto for working on open-source projects and learn blockchain development with the help of helpful documentation along the way.
In addition, connect with other developers and work on various projects. Last but not least, get funding for your app and bring it to market faster than ever with Gitcoin’s funding and DAO.
Launched in May 2021, GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token. Use GTC to vote on proposals and upcoming projects; the more coins you have, the higher your voting power is.
Why Is Gitcoin Price Rising?
In recent news, The DAO Global Hackathon, the largest collaborative Web3 Hackathon organized on Gitcoin, has come to an end Friday, December 17th. The final results of the Hackathon were announced earlier today.
The winners include RainbowDAO, Level 1 DAO, Cofund, Concord, and much more.
The DAO Hackathon included over 1000 Gitcoin participants with over 700 discord members, showing the sheer scale of the Gitcoin ecosystem.
It comes as no surprise that Gitcoin’s Price has been exhibiting bullish momentum recently, recently increasing by over 31%.
At the time of writing, Gitcoin is trading at $11.67 after hitting an all-time high of $24 on November 27th. Its market cap is $165 million with a 24-hour trading volume of $130 million.
You can purchase Gitcoin on Binance, Coinbase Exchange, KuCoin, Uniswap, and more.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency.
