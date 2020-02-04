Gemini Users can now Trade Directly Through TradingView

Many cryptocurrency users rely on price charts provided by TradingView to make decisions for their portfolios. The Gemini Exchange has integrated this technology as well, but in a different way.
Gemini is the exchange run and owned by the Winklevoss Twins.
Gemini Continues to Raise the bar
In order to attract more users and compete with other platforms, enabling TradingView integration is an interesting decision.
Users can execute trades through TradingView directly.
Additionally, the exchange platform itself will now have all of the relevant indicators and charting tools to make better decisions.
The best of both worlds can now be enjoyed through one convenient interface.
This will not be the final upgrade Gemini users can expect throughout 2020 either.
Gemini has confirmed they will keep forging partnerships and integrations with products and services.
Following the successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination by Deloitte, things are coming up aces for this exchange.
The TradingView integration is not just done out of convenience either.
Gemini wants to focus further on protecting customer data and their crypto assets.
Gemini’s own insurance company to protect clients from loss of assets was also launched earlier this year.
It is evident that the cryptocurrency exchange industry needs to keep growing and evolving.
Gemini is showing the rest of the industry how this can be done at the start of this new decade.