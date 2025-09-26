Gate Unveils Gate Layer: A High-Speed L2 With GT as Core Fuel

Crypto exchange Gate has officially launched Gate Layer, a Layer 2 network built on the OP Stack and secured by GateChain.
Alongside the rollout, the team revealed an upgrade to GT tokenomics, transforming the exchange’s native token into the exclusive gas and utility asset of the ecosystem.
This move places Gate in direct competition with leading scaling solutions while giving GT a new role as the “super fuel” of its Web3 strategy.
Gate’s Layer 2 Vision
The Gate team has been busy. In a new announcement, the exchange revealed that Gate Layer will act as a performance-first L2, focusing on cheaper fees, faster finality, and deeper GT integration.
Built with full EVM compatibility, Gate Layer ensures developers can migrate dApps without rewriting code. For users, this means no change in how they interact with wallets or applications. Everything looks and feels like Ethereum—just faster and cheaper.
The launch also plugs into GateChain as the settlement layer, enhancing security, and integrates LayerZero for smooth asset bridging across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Polygon. This allows users to move assets across chains without relying on a centralized exchange.
Gate’s announcement highlights the broader vision: building a high-performance, open ecosystem where GT is the glue.
Performance Metrics That Stand Out
According to the official comparison chart, Gate Layer brings some striking upgrades:
- 1 second block time, reducing settlement delays to near-instant.
- 5,700+ transactions per second (TPS), outpacing competing EVM chains and second only to Solana.
- $30 gas per million transactions, positioning Gate Layer among the cheapest networks available.
These metrics highlight Gate Layer’s attempt to combine Solana-like speed with Ethereum’s developer familiarity.
A crypto commentator, @hippo688, noted that Gate’s entry into the L2 space signals growing competition in the DEX market: “It’s not just about speed. Gate is setting up GT to be unavoidable in its ecosystem.”
GT: From Exchange Token to Ecosystem Fuel
At the core of this upgrade is GT ($GT), which now acts as the exclusive gas token for Gate Layer. Every transaction on the network requires GT, cementing its role as a utility asset rather than just a platform token.
- Deflationary model intact: GT keeps its dual burn mechanism—scheduled buyback & burn plus automatic on-chain burns.
- Cumulative burn ratio: 60.18% of GT supply is already gone, according to CoinMarketCap data.
- Locked supply: 180 million GT, over 60% of total, are currently staked or locked in ecosystem activities.
This makes GT increasingly scarce. Each on-chain action contributes to further deflation, reinforcing the token’s long-term value proposition.
As one community voice, @Buy_SomeBTC, summed it up: “GT is not just a token anymore. It’s the engine that runs Gate’s new L2.”
Gate is not just launching a faster chain—it’s strategically positioning GT at the center of its Web3 expansion. By using GT as the sole gas token, the exchange ensures demand is tied directly to network growth.
This design means:
- More dApp activity → more GT burned.
- More cross-chain settlements → more GT utility.
- More users → tighter GT supply.
The upgrade strengthens GT’s dual identity as both an exchange asset and an L2 gas token, something few CEX-native tokens have achieved.
Competitive Edge in the L2 Race
The L2 landscape is crowded, but Gate Layer has carved clear advantages:
1. Low fees: $30 per million transactions is a fraction of Ethereum’s cost.
2. Developer familiarity: Full EVM compatibility ensures smooth onboarding.
3. Cross-chain integration: LayerZero support makes bridging simple and trustless.
4. Token-driven design: GT as gas ties performance directly to token value.
By combining these features, Gate Layer doesn’t just compete—it redefines the role of exchange-backed tokens in L2 ecosystems.
Beyond Gate Layer: The Bigger Web3 Push
The launch of Gate Layer comes alongside other ecosystem initiatives:
- GateChain v1.20 upgrade, focusing on higher security.
- Perp, Gate Fun, and Meme Go, projects aimed at broadening DeFi, gaming, and social adoption.
Together, these form part of Gate’s Web3 roadmap—where speed, accessibility, and GT utility converge.
In one sentence: GT is only becoming rarer and more valuable.
Gate Layer’s debut sets the foundation for an ecosystem where GT powers every transaction, bridges assets across chains, and benefits from a built-in deflationary model.
The strategy aligns with broader market trends: exchanges building their own scaling solutions to lock liquidity and activity within their token economies. For users, this means lower fees and faster transactions. For GT holders, it’s a stronger case for long-term demand.
Gate has made its move. Whether it can sustain momentum against bigger L2 players remains to be seen—but the direction is clear: GT is no longer just a token. It’s the fuel driving an entire Layer 2 network.
$GT (GateToken)
- Price : $16.06
- Supply burned: 60.18%
- Locked supply: 100M+
- Utility: Gas token for Gate Layer, staking, cross-chain settlement
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
