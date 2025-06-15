$FUN Ecosystem Gets a Boost With AI Agent Integration

June 15, 2025

FUNToken Unveils AI Agent That Rewards Users Instantly — 40,000+ Already Onboard

FUNToken, the Web3 utility token reshaping digital rewards, has launched a powerful new Telegram bot that pays users in crypto for contributing high-quality content — from clever memes to insightful posts. With over 40,000 users already participating, the launch signals the start of a broader mission: building an AI agent that powers real-time, ad-free rewards across games, chats, and apps.

But this bot is just the beginning.

Behind it is a sophisticated AI system being trained to evaluate user engagement at scale — and eventually, reward millions of users instantly for meaningful digital contributions.

A Smarter, Fairer Web Is Coming

The current internet runs on ads and upsells. FUNToken wants to change that — permanently.

Its roadmap envisions a new model where users earn crypto for authentic participation. Instead of interrupting experiences with ads, FUNToken’s AI agent will quietly assess engagement and deliver rewards — without bias or manual moderation.

This vision makes FUNToken not just a crypto project, but a catalyst for a better digital ecosystem.

From Telegram to Web2 Games — One Ecosystem, One AI Agent

The Telegram bot marks the alpha stage of a much larger rollout:

● ✅ Mobile games that reward instead of advertise

● ✅ AI-powered engagement metrics that work across platforms

● ✅ Built-in fraud detection to prevent spam, bots, and manipulation

● ✅ A reward layer for the internet — open, automated, and crypto-native

And at the center of it all is $FUN: the token powering a user-first future.

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a utility token designed to power the next generation of digital engagement. Backed by real adoption across games and Web3 tools, and supported by a growing community of over 90,000 holders, FUNToken is now integrating AI to drive smarter, fairer reward systems across the internet.

Try the Telegram bot and learn more at funtoken.io

Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.

About The Author

Null Transaction PR

Null Transaction PR is a cryptocurrency marketing group responsible for article distribution across a myriad of news sites. If you're looking to advertise with us, contact us by email at [email protected] or visit our website.