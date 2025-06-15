$FUN Ecosystem Gets a Boost With AI Agent Integration

FUNToken Unveils AI Agent That Rewards Users Instantly — 40,000+ Already Onboard
FUNToken, the Web3 utility token reshaping digital rewards, has launched a powerful new Telegram bot that pays users in crypto for contributing high-quality content — from clever memes to insightful posts. With over 40,000 users already participating, the launch signals the start of a broader mission: building an AI agent that powers real-time, ad-free rewards across games, chats, and apps.
But this bot is just the beginning.
Behind it is a sophisticated AI system being trained to evaluate user engagement at scale — and eventually, reward millions of users instantly for meaningful digital contributions.
A Smarter, Fairer Web Is Coming
The current internet runs on ads and upsells. FUNToken wants to change that — permanently.
Its roadmap envisions a new model where users earn crypto for authentic participation. Instead of interrupting experiences with ads, FUNToken’s AI agent will quietly assess engagement and deliver rewards — without bias or manual moderation.
This vision makes FUNToken not just a crypto project, but a catalyst for a better digital ecosystem.
From Telegram to Web2 Games — One Ecosystem, One AI Agent
The Telegram bot marks the alpha stage of a much larger rollout:
● ✅ Mobile games that reward instead of advertise
● ✅ AI-powered engagement metrics that work across platforms
● ✅ Built-in fraud detection to prevent spam, bots, and manipulation
● ✅ A reward layer for the internet — open, automated, and crypto-native
And at the center of it all is $FUN: the token powering a user-first future.
About FUNToken
FUNToken is a utility token designed to power the next generation of digital engagement. Backed by real adoption across games and Web3 tools, and supported by a growing community of over 90,000 holders, FUNToken is now integrating AI to drive smarter, fairer reward systems across the internet.
Try the Telegram bot and learn more at funtoken.io
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.