FTX/Alameda Continues Monthly $SOL Redemption and Distribution, Moving Millions to Major Exchanges

FTX and Alameda Research, two of the most significant players in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, have kept up a consistent pattern of transferring $SOL tokens around the 10th of each month.
This has been a cause for growing concern in the crypto community, because massive amounts of $SOL have been consistently redeployed from staking and sent to a host of different addresses—most of which then send their $SOL to major exchanges, like Coinbase and Binance. The sheer size and regularity of these transfers have made the staking address of FTX and Alameda a key point for market watchers.
A Closer Look at Recent $SOL Transfers and Their Implications
Approximately $22.89 million worth of 185,000 $SOL tokens were taken out six hours ago from the staking address FTX/Alameda uses, marking yet another significant transaction in the regular schedule of token redemptions. After the $SOL tokens were redeemed and distributed across 38 different addresses, the majority of those addresses moved the tokens to centralized exchanges (Coinbase and Binance, mainly), which only seems to further add fuel to the speculation fire surrounding these redemptions.
The persistent transfer of $SOL from staking into exchange wallets prompts serious concerns about FTX/Alameda’s strategy for the token. After all, most of these assets are finding their way into liquidity pools on centralized exchanges—but why? If FTX/Alameda were trying to give the impression that they’re serving the Solana community, they wouldn’t be transferring $SOL in such large amounts to private wallets, as they’ve done recently. That much seems clear. However, it also seems clear that what FTX/Alameda is doing with $SOL is presumably, or has the appearance of being, beneficial to them.
Beginning in November 2023, the staking address for FTX/Alameda has been a steady source of $SOL redemptions. In total, 7.845 million $SOL tokens have been redeemed and distributed, with a value totaling approximately $1.00878 billion at the time of transfer. Each redemption has been recorded at an average transfer price of $SOL 128. Even though this represents the lack of adequate internal controls at FTX/Alameda, it also indicates that for those few months, the $SOL price was artificially buoyed by the need to sell previously acquired tokens.
The Strategic Implications of Staking and Distribution
The large-scale redemption and distribution of $SOL tokens is not arbitrary; it is part of FTX/Alameda’s deliberate strategy. When we look under the hood, the ongoing activity appears to be a method of managing their staked assets and, more importantly, maintaining liquidity in what is a highly dynamic market. By redeeming $SOL tokens from staking, FTX/Alameda can control the timing of these movements and ensure they have quick access to liquidity when needed. When we went back to the “look under the hood” part, we also adjusted the way we read the movements to look for significant amounts being keyed into centralized exchanges. When we pulled these threads, it seems to point to the moves either being used to trade on price movements or to engage in some kinds of large trades.
The pattern that $SOL redemptions take suggests that FTX/Alameda has a well-coordinated liquidity management strategy. This becomes even clearer when one considers that the redeemed tokens frequent major exchanges. For participants in the market, this is all very circumstantial—and yet it isn’t. The price and liquidity of $SOL are things that FTX/Alameda has influence over, and it is in large part because of this that the behavior of the firm is of so much concern.
The price and liquidity of $SOL are things that FTX/Alameda has influence over.
FTX/Alameda holds a vast trove of $SOL. These tokens move a lot—on virtually a daily basis. And it is not just $SOL that they are moving. They are also moving large amounts of $SRM, the Serum token, and a bunch of other tokens in the Solana ecosystem, in concert, and with considerable frequency.
The large daily transfers by FTX/Alameda of $SOL, both to and from, for instance, cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance, can contribute to price volatility in $SOL. After all—rather obviously—if they are not using the tokens to create market liquidity and are instead selling them, then the inevitable selling pressure on $SOL can get the price moving.
Current Holdings and the Future of $SOL Transfers
As for the most up-to-date data, FTX/Alameda still has staked 5.502 million $SOL tokens. These are worth about $693.8 million. This remaining staked amount signals that the firm continues to hold a substantial position in $SOL and suggests that the regular redemptions and transfers of $SOL tokens by the firm are part of a broader strategy and not a liquidation effort. Despite redeeming and transferring billions of dollars’ worth of $SOL tokens, FTX/Alameda has still left a sizable amount staked. That indicates they’re still optimistic about the token’s future prospects.
The company’s sustained staked holdings raise further questions regarding their long-term view of $SOL and its place in their broader investment strategy. Are they planning to keep the redemption strategy going each month, or are they holding on to a significant portion of their $SOL tokens for potential future gains? The fact that they maintain such a large stake in $SOL suggests that FTX/Alameda is betting on the token’s performance improving down the line, with the nice option to redeem more as the market moves in their favor.
Conclusion: What Does This Mean for the $SOL Market?
The FTX/Alameda redemption and transfer pattern poses serious $SOL market implications and should be of concern to crypto traders. FTX/Alameda’s extensive role in the $SOL ecosystem—and the forthcoming sale of the 50 million tokens yet to be unlocked—offers a window into potential price fluctuations and market trends. Thinking through this FTX/Alameda cycle can yield important considerations for $SOL and, quite frankly, for the crypto space at large.
FTX/Alameda is still in the process of trying to manage its liquidity and the necessary transfer of $SOL. FTX/Alameda is a $SOL holder, so the transfer of so much of the $SOL held by FTX/Alameda to FTX/Alameda’s trading desk is obviously going to have some effect on the price action of $SOL. Meanwhile, FTX/Alameda is trying to manage the necessary conversions of $SOL to $USDC, another liquidity issue we are working through.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
