Four.Meme Introduces Name Protection Feature to Keep Launches Fair

BNB Chain’s leading meme launch platform, Four.Meme, just rolled out a new safeguard to protect token identities.
The platform has launched a Token Name Protection system, designed to make meme launches fairer, cleaner, and more transparent.
Under this system, when a meme project gains momentum and passes 100 holding addresses during its Bonding Curve phase, it automatically gets a 72-hour name protection window. During that time, no other token can launch using the same or a similar name or ticker.
The move comes as BNB Chain’s meme scene grows increasingly crowded, where dozens of projects often compete using lookalike tickers or confusingly similar names.
— Four.Meme (@four_meme_) October 18, 2025
Protecting Token Identity
Four.Meme said the new system aims to eliminate name confusion and level the playing field for legitimate creators.
In recent weeks, several popular meme launches on the platform saw “copycat” tokens appear within minutes, using nearly identical symbols to siphon attention and liquidity.
With Token Name Protection, that chaos ends.
When a project crosses 100 holders in its bonding curve phase, Four.Meme automatically locks its token name and ticker for 72 hours.
During that window, any attempt to launch a token with the same or a similar label in Fair Mode will be blocked.
This ensures that each meme project has breathing space to grow its community without interference or imitation.
Fair Mode vs. Free Mode
Four.Meme currently supports two launch types, Fair Mode and Free Mode.
The new Name Protection rule applies exclusively to Fair Mode, where tokens follow bonding curve mechanics and community participation is central.
Here’s how it works:
- Once a Fair Mode token reaches 100 holders, protection activates automatically.
- For the next 72 hours, the system checks every new launch request.
- If any proposed token shares identical or closely matching text in its name or ticker, the launch request is denied.
- The rule applies across both Free Mode and Fair Mode to ensure total name clarity.
Meanwhile, Free Mode remains open, allowing creators to launch tokens without restrictions.
This balance gives creators flexibility while maintaining integrity for serious Fair Mode projects.
Keeping Launches Fair and Simple
Four.Meme’s message is clear: fairness matters.
As the BNB Chain meme ecosystem expands, name confusion has become one of the top frustrations among users.
Copycat tokens often exploit hype, leading newcomers to buy the wrong asset or fall into scams.
By blocking duplicates during high-growth periods, Four.Meme ensures authenticity and fairness, both key to sustaining trust in decentralized meme launches.
The feature also adds another layer of protection for early supporters. When a project starts gaining attention, early holders often face the risk of losing momentum to imitators.
With this update, that risk is significantly reduced.
Adaptive Rules, Community-Driven Design
Four.Meme emphasized that the Token Name Protection system is not static.
The team plans to continuously fine-tune the parameters based on market feedback and community insight.
That means the current 72-hour protection window and 100-holder threshold may evolve over time. If the meme market accelerates or slows down, those values could be adjusted to fit real activity levels.
This flexibility aligns with the platform’s goal of building community-governed fairness, where the rules adapt to real usage rather than rigid frameworks.
Why It Matters
In the broader context, this move reflects a growing maturity across the BNB Chain’s meme ecosystem.
Four.Meme has become a hub for on-chain creativity, hosting thousands of meme launches daily and powering what users call the BNB meme season.
By focusing on structure and protection rather than just volume, the team signals a shift toward quality and sustainability.
It’s also a strategic play to differentiate Four.Meme from competing launchpads on other chains, like Solana’s Pump.fun and BonkFun.
Where others chase hype, Four.Meme seems to be prioritizing safety, fairness, and clean growth.
Community Response
Community reaction to the update has been broadly positive.
Traders and creators on X described the change as “a necessary cleanup” for the BNB meme ecosystem.
Some users noted that the introduction of name locks could prevent quick opportunistic launches, but most agree the tradeoff is worth it for stability and transparency.
Early adopters testing the feature reported smoother experiences when launching tokens in Fair Mode, especially during high-traffic periods.
Four.Meme’s post announcing the update quickly drew engagement from meme creators who’ve faced name-copying issues in the past.
Maintaining a Transparent Creation Environment
According to Four.Meme’s statement, the new system “keeps the creation environment clean, fair, and transparent.”
That means every token on the platform gets a fair shot to build its identity without interference.
It also helps investors and community members easily identify the real version of trending projects, reducing scams and confusion.
The update underscores the platform’s ongoing effort to fine-tune its systems while staying aligned with the decentralized spirit of meme creation.
“We’re fine-tuning this system,” the team wrote, hinting that more tweaks and protections could follow in upcoming weeks.
BNB Meme Season Just Got Smarter
BNB Chain’s meme season has shown explosive activity this quarter, with daily token launches frequently surpassing thousands.
In that chaotic environment, a fair launchpad must do more than just handle volume, it must manage integrity.
By adding Token Name Protection, Four.Meme has set a new standard for launch fairness within the BNB ecosystem.
The change won’t stop meme madness, but it will make it cleaner.
Creators can innovate without fear of copycats, and holders can invest with greater clarity.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
