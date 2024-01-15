$Flare Rockets Over 21% Following Exciting Partnership Unveiling

In a groundbreaking development, the innovative blockchain $Flare has unveiled a transformative partnership with Google Cloud, marking a significant stride in the evolution of Flare’s infrastructure.
The collaboration with Google Cloud positions it as an additional autonomous entity within Flare Networks, playing a dual role by providing both data and validation services to the network. This collaboration solidifies the commitment to decentralized data delivery, setting Flare apart as the go-to Blockchain For Data.
The partnership with Google Cloud serves as a resounding endorsement of Flare’s state-of-the-art decentralized data protocols. Flare Networks’ validators play a crucial role in safeguarding extensive and adaptable data integrated into the chain.
This is incredible! @googlecloud has joined @FlareNetworks to operate as another independent entity providing data as well as validation services to the network.
This is a HUGE vote of confidence for Flare's novel decentralised data protocols. Abundant and extensible data… https://t.co/C05ZKUxupJ
— Ash W ☀️ (@banker_defi) January 15, 2024
Notable Delegators Increase Growth
One distinctive feature of Flare is the ability for a node on the network to select its trusted validators through Flare’s State Connector.
This not only ensures decentralized data usage but also offers advantages beyond typical applications. In the rare event of a majority attack, DApps running on Flare remain resilient, conducting transactions based on accurate information.
This novel approach in the crypto sphere highlights Flare’s commitment to enhancing data security at the network layer. The recent surge in delegators and delegated stake underscores the growing robustness of the Flare Network.
From approximately 550 delegators and a total delegated stake of 1.3 billion two months ago, the network has now expanded to around 3,200 delegators with a total delegated stake of 3.75 billion shares.
Two months ago, on @FlareNetworks, we had approximately 550 delegators with a total delegated stake of 1.3B. Today, we now have close to 3200 delegators and a total delegated stake of 3.75B
Some healthy numbers for our network! ☀️
Thanks for the data @flare_builders. pic.twitter.com/55Js0FhsZN
— Tina 💖☀️ (@tina_connects) January 15, 2024
$Flare’s impressive 21% surge reflects the excitement surrounding this strategic partnership and reinforces its position as an innovative player in the blockchain space, offering unique solutions for decentralized data and validation services.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: anyaivanova/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch