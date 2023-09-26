Fantom, Tezos or Tradecurve Markets – Which Altcoin Can Provide the Most Returns for 2023?

Fantom (FTM), Tezos (XTZ), and Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) are three projects that caught the attention of a lot of investors and traders for 2023. According to analysts, all projects can provide significant returns for investors who jump into them now. To see how correct these predictions are, we will go over the on-chart data and see how much they have progressed during the past week.
Summary
- Fantom to surge to $0.30 by the end of Q4, 2023
- Tezos can spike to a maximum point of $1.01 by the end of the year
- Tradecurve Markets to surge 100x at launch to $2.5
Fantom (FTM) Welcomed Forward Protocol, Which Integrated on Top of It
The Forward Protocol recently debuted on top of the Fantom (FTM) network. As a result, anyone can get instant Fantom-backed credit lines alongside seamless Nexo Card spending. Moreover, Fandom’s expansion in its ecosystem can result in much higher network activity.
Fantom traded between $0.187859 and $0.197877 during the past week. However, according to analysts, Fantom has the potential for massive growth. According to the Fantom price prediction, the token’s increased utility can surge to $0.30 by the end of the year.
Tezos (XTZ) Is the New Home for the Plenty DEX
The Plenty DEX announced its launch on top of Tezos (XTZ). This expansion of the ecosystem can contribute towards more utility for the cryptocurrency. Consequently, it can increase the value of the Tezos crypto.
During the past week, the Tezos crypto traded between $0.648978 and $0.690023. In addition, it entered the green zone during the past week and is preparing for a bullish rally. Analysts are now bullish on the future of Tezos, especially if it manages to break past the $0.70 price barrier. According to the Tezos price prediction, analysts project that it can grow to $1.01 by the end of the year.
Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) Addresses Key Issues Found on CEXs and DEXs
Tradecurve Markets (TCRV) will address key issues plaguing the trading space. From the high fees to mandatory KYC requirements and geographical restrictions. Through a combination of the best elements in DEXs and CEXs, anyone can use Tradecurve Markets from anywhere.
They can trade derivatives alongside cryptocurrencies with ease. Moreover, they have complete control over their keys and can maintain self-custody. In addition, they can engage in fast order execution and slippage-free trading.
🟢Exciting news
The #TradeCurve Demo Platform is NOW LIVE!
Dive in, explore, and experience the future of trading. We value your insights – sign up, give it a whirl, and share your feedback with us.
Let's shape the future together! 👉🏽https://t.co/nuKSMkeh21#Cryptotrading pic.twitter.com/HuMKbBeI7D
— Tradecurve (@Tradecurveapp) September 11, 2023
What helps separate this platform from others is its commitment to transparency. The team will integrate Proof of Reserves (PoR) for transparent operations.
Moreover, during Stage 5, the cryptocurrency trades at just $0.025. Analysts say it can surge by 100x to $2.5 at launch. The team will also list it on Tier-1 exchanges and the Uniswap DEX at launch.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.