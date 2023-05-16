Fantom (FTM) And Enjin Coin (ENJ) Whales Glide to Tradecurve (TCRV) Presale

Tradecurve has become the experts top pick for the next bull run of the crypto market. It is predicted to rise by 100x this year alone. Therefore, its presale is considered the hottest investment option. In this article, we will analyze why experts prefer Tradecurve over Fantom (FTM) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) for investment.
Fantom (FTM) Begins Hackathon Q2 2023
Fantom (FTM) has kick-started the Hackathon Q2 2023, with a prize pool of more than $200k. With this event, Fantom (FTM) wants to attract new developers and increase activity on its network. This, in turn, aims to stop the fall in the value of Fantom (FTM). The price of Fantom (FTM) has plummeted by more than 27% in the past month. Consequently, it is currently changing hands at $0.37. On-chain data has revealed that active addresses on the Fantom (FTM) network have tumbled from 1889 to 1169. According to experts, a decline in the number of active addresses on Fantom (FTM) can hamper network growth, and affect its upcoming updates. However, the Fantom (FTM) community hopes that the upcoming event may increase the traction on the network.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) Eyes Network Growth With New Launches
Enjin Coin (ENJ) has been on a spree to launch new products, and make its ecosystem more flourishing and user-friendly. Recently, Enjin Coin (ENJ) released the beta version of its NFT-focussed marketplace, NFT.io. The beta version has received a positive response from the market, so Enjin Coin (ENJ) has extended its accessibility. Additionally, Enjin Coin (ENJ) has launched a new version of its Enjin Wallet for iOS and Android users. Buoyed by these developments, the Enjin Coin (ENJ) community is hoping to see a revival in the project’s value. However, the price movement of Enjin Coin has not been encouraging for ENJ investors, as it has plummeted by 23% in the past month. Currently, Enjin Coin (ENJ) is available to trade at $0.33
Tradecurve (TCRV) Takes The Lead In The Crypto World
Tradecurve is a one-of-kind Web3 platform that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies, forex, OTC derivatives, CFDs, bonds, equities, and commodities from a single account. Tradecurve’s platform assists traders in maintaining complete anonymity while executing trades. It utilizes DeFi capabilities to protect users’ privacy, and does not require traders to completeKYC verification, which other crypto exchanges like Binance and Coinbase mandate.
Tradecurve’s platform enables swift trading and swapping of various cryptocurrencies, while offering high levels of security, transparency, and minimal transaction fees. The recent buzz around Tradecurve stems from its unique value proposition that addresses the needs of modern traders.
The platform also plans to integrate cross-chain compatibility, allowing users to trade across multiple blockchains effortlessly. This has contributed to a growing interest in Tradecurve as a next-generation decentralized exchange.
Only 40% of the total token supply of 1.8 billion will be unlocked during the presale phase. Currently, $TCRV token can be bought at $0.12, after stage one of its presale completed in less than 6 days. Experts have predicted that its value will appreciate by 50x during the presale phase, and 100x upon its launch on Uniswap and Tier 1 Centralized Exchanges.
Tradecurve is set to raise $20 million during its presale round, which is significantly higher than what Binance raised during its ICO. Binance’s ICO started at $0.11, and could raise only $15 million during its presale. So, its advisable to not miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.