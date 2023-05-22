Experts Say: Chainlink (LINK) And Stellar (XLM) Will Fall, But Tradecurve (TCRV) Could Rally 30x

The expert’s predictions are in. Over the next month, Chainlink and Stellar are predicted to decrease in price further after both crashed in May, while Tradecurve is expected to rally after the first stage of its presale quickly sold out. Here’s why investors are now buying Tradecurve over Stellar and Chainlink.
Stellar (XLM) Crashes In Line With Market Trends
Stellar has fallen far from its April price of $0.1121, with one Stellar token worth just $0.08922 at the time of writing. While Stellar itself has continued to innovate, its value has crashed following the recent Bitcoin correction, causing daily trading volume to fall below $32 million. Although it’s ranked the 26th largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Stellar is ranked 73rd in terms of trading volume.
While it was once considered one of the most potentially influential projects, Stellar has failed to capitalize on market trends. Consequently, its market cap has also declined from $2.7 billion to $2.3 billion.
With most analysts taking a bullish stance toward Stellar, investors are choosing to buy alternative crypto projects with potentially higher returns.
Chainlink Is Down After April Highs
At the start of 2023, Chainlink quickly became one of the crypto markets’ most sought-after assets. The project experienced several price increases, which continued until April, when the project hit $8.5755. However, Chainlink has since performed below the market average, decreasing in price by 18.78% in the last month.
Much like Stellar, Chainlink’s daily trading volume has also declined, with many investors choosing to diversify their portfolios instead of buying more Chainlink tokens. Although some bullish analysts believe that Chainlink could bounce back, many of these predictions are for later in 2023. In regards to short-term returns, many believe that Chainlink could be a poor investment. At the time of writing, Chainklink has experienced a slight recovery of 1.9% in the last week, though it remains $2 lower than its highs a month earlier at just $6.54 per token.
Tradecurve Is On track To Rally 30x
Although Stellar and Chainlink are down, the Tradecurve presale is booming. Stage two has already been a huge success, with 25% of the round’s supply quickly selling out as investors look to get their hands on one of the market’s most in-demand presales.
Tradecurve is being described as the best new project in 2023, offering a unique hybrid exchange unlike anything currently available in the market. Tradecurve’s exchange lets investors buy DeFi assets and traditional assets from one account. Its platform is completely decentralized, and an account requires just an email, letting investors trade anonymously without needing KYC checks.
If this wasn’t enough, Tradecurve offers high leverage starting at 500:1, VIP account services, exclusive deposit bonuses, and level-up bonuses and perks. This all comes with AI and copy trading subscriptions for more experienced trades and an innovative Metaverse trading academy to help traders improve their market knowledge.
Tradecurve is already expected to rally 30x, with market analysts speculating that TCRV tokens could 50x during the project’s presale. With tokens quickly selling out, TCRV tokens are expected to rise from $0.012 to $0.015 in the next few weeks, offering great returns for bullish investors looking to diversify.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.