ETHZilla restructures balance sheet with major ETH sale

ETHZilla is reshaping its balance sheet. The company has sold 24,291 ETH for approximately $74.5 million as part of a plan to repurchase its outstanding senior secured convertible bonds.
The move marks a clear shift in capital allocation. ETHZilla says the sale is directly tied to redeeming its senior collateralized convertible notes, with all or a significant portion of the proceeds earmarked for that purpose. According to the company, the transaction supports early redemptions scheduled for December 24 and December 30.
In a statement shared publicly, ETHZilla confirmed the sale and clarified that its internal dashboard currently excludes cash on the balance sheet that will be used to close the redemptions ([source](https://x.com/ETHZilla_ETHZ/status/2003096385021759668)). The message is straightforward. This is not a liquidation under stress. It is a targeted restructuring.
ETHZilla is choosing certainty over exposure. And it is doing so at a moment when Ethereum treasury strategies are under increasing scrutiny.
Focus shifts from ETH valuation to RWA tokenization
The company is also signaling a broader change in how it wants to be valued.
Going forward, ETHZilla says its valuation efforts will focus on revenue and cash flow generated from its real-world asset, or RWA, tokenization business. As a result, the company is discontinuing its mNAV dashboard effective immediately.
That decision reflects a philosophical pivot. ETHZilla is moving away from market-to-asset valuation tied primarily to ETH price movements. Instead, it wants investors to assess the business on operating performance.
The company emphasizes that this does not mean reduced transparency. ETHZilla plans to continue providing periodic balance sheet updates and will report any material changes to its ETH treasury holdings or share count through SEC filings and social media posts.
Ethereum remains a core component of the strategy. But it is no longer the sole narrative.
In short, ETHZilla is repositioning itself from a balance-sheet-driven ETH proxy to an operating company anchored in tokenization revenue.
BitMine accelerates ETH accumulation at scale
While ETHZilla trims exposure, another player is doing the opposite.
BitMine, backed by Tom Lee, continues to aggressively accumulate Ethereum. Last week alone, the company purchased an additional 98,852 ETH worth approximately $302 million.
That buy brings BitMine’s total ETH holdings to 4,066,062 ETH, valued at roughly $12.42 billion. The purchases are executed at an average price of $2,991 per ETH, sourced via Coinbase.
The accumulation strategy is not new. But the pace is accelerating.
BitMine shared its latest holdings update for December 22, 2025, confirming $13.2 billion in total crypto and so-called “moonshot” assets. Ethereum dominates that portfolio.
Inside BitMine’s $13.2 billion crypto portfolio
The breakdown of BitMine’s holdings offers a clear picture of conviction.
At the center sits 4,066,062 ETH. Alongside that, the company holds 193 Bitcoin, maintaining limited but strategic exposure to BTC. BitMine also disclosed a $32 million stake in Eightco Holdings, listed on NASDAQ under the ticker ORBS, which it categorizes as part of its higher-risk “moonshots” bucket.
Perhaps most striking is the cash position. BitMine reports total cash holdings of $1.0 billion, giving it significant flexibility to continue accumulating assets or weather market volatility.
This is not a leveraged strategy driven by short-term speculation. It is a capital-intensive, balance-sheet-backed bet on Ethereum as a long-term financial primitive.
A steady drumbeat of weekly ETH buys
The scale of BitMine’s accumulation becomes clearer when viewed over time.
The company has published a week-by-week breakdown of its ETH purchases. The pattern is consistent. Large buys. Repeated. Relentless.
By week ending December 22, BitMine added 98,852 ETH. The week before, it bought 102,259 ETH. On December 8, the figure climbed to 138,452 ETH. Earlier weeks show similar magnitude, with purchases ranging from roughly 54,000 to over 110,000 ETH per week stretching back to late October.
This is not market timing. It is systematic accumulation.
BitMine is signaling that Ethereum is not just a trade. It is treasury infrastructure.
ETH treasury race reshapes crypto balance sheets
The contrast between ETHZilla and BitMine highlights a broader trend. Corporate crypto treasuries are diverging in strategy.
ETHZilla is optimizing its balance sheet and refocusing on operating revenue through RWA tokenization. BitMine is doubling down on ETH as a long-term store of value and strategic reserve.
Today, $BMNR reigns as the largest ETH treasury in the world and the largest single holder of ETH. It now ranks as the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only MicroStrategy.
That ranking matters. It underscores how Ethereum is increasingly viewed alongside Bitcoin at the highest levels of corporate capital allocation.
As more companies choose between exposure, accumulation, or monetization, the Ethereum treasury playbook continues to evolve. Some will prioritize cash flow. Others will prioritize scale.
What is clear is that Ethereum is no longer just a network asset. It is becoming a balance-sheet decision.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!