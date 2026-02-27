Ethereum Unveils A Comprehensive Two-Track Scaling Strategy For The Next Era Of Network Growth

Vitalik Buterin has laid out a detailed and methodical roadmap for Ethereum’s next chapter of scaling, clearly separating the plan into two distinct tracks: short-term upgrades designed to expand execution capacity safely, and long-term structural changes aimed at fundamentally transforming how the network validates and stores data.
In a recent post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Buterin broke down the technical direction with unusual clarity, explaining how the upcoming Glamsterdam fork will introduce smarter block verification mechanisms, refined gas accounting, and early multidimensional pricing—while longer-term efforts like ZK-EVM integration and PeerDAS development prepare Ethereum for hyperscale growth.
Read the original thread here:
Now, scaling.
There are two buckets here: short-term and long-term.
Short term scaling I've written about elsewhere. Basically:
* Block level access lists (coming in Glamsterdam) allow blocks to be verified in parallel.
* ePBS (coming in Glamsterdam) has many features, of…
— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) February 27, 2026
Ethereum’s message is clear: scale aggressively, but never at the expense of decentralization or security.
Glamsterdam Unlocks Parallel Verification And More Efficient Slot Usage
The short-term scaling roadmap centers around the Glamsterdam fork, which introduces upgrades that increase throughput without destabilizing the protocol.
One major feature is block-level access lists, which allow validators to verify different portions of a block in parallel. Instead of processing every transaction in strict sequence, the network can validate independent sections simultaneously. This reduces bottlenecks and increases efficiency at the verification layer.
Another key upgrade is ePBS (enshrined Proposer-Builder Separation). While ePBS carries several structural improvements, one of its most important practical effects is that it allows validators to safely use a much larger fraction of each slot for verification. Today, only a small portion—often just a few hundred milliseconds—is effectively used for block verification. With ePBS in place, Ethereum can stretch verification across a larger share of the slot time without increasing systemic risk.
Together, these changes allow Ethereum to process more activity per slot while preserving consensus stability.
Gas Repricing Aligns Costs With Real Execution Burdens
A core part of Ethereum’s short-term scaling strategy involves recalibrating gas pricing so that it more accurately reflects the real computational and systemic costs of operations.
Currently, certain operations—particularly those that expand Ethereum’s state—impose long-term burdens on the network but are not priced proportionally. Glamsterdam addresses this by separating state creation costs from execution and calldata costs.
For example:
An `SSTORE` that modifies a storage slot from nonzero to nonzero costs 5,000 gas.
An `SSTORE` that changes a slot from zero to nonzero costs 20,000 gas.
Under the proposed repricing, the additional cost for state creation increases significantly (for example, toward 60,000 total gas). The goal is deliberate: increase execution capacity far more than state growth capacity. Ethereum’s long-term sustainability depends on preventing uncontrolled expansion of on-chain state.
Importantly, state creation gas will not count toward the roughly 16 million transaction gas cap. This means developers can deploy larger contracts than before without consuming disproportionate transaction bandwidth.
This marks Ethereum’s first concrete step toward a multidimensional gas system, where different resource categories are capped and priced independently rather than bundled into a single pool.
The Reservoir Mechanism Solves Multidimensional Gas Inside The EVM
Introducing multiple gas dimensions creates a challenge: the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) was designed around a single gas model. Opcodes such as `GAS` and `CALL` assume a unified gas balance.
To solve this, Buterin proposes an elegant design: introduce N+1 gas dimensions, with the extra dimension called the reservoir.
Under this system:
If a contract makes a call with X gas, that call receives X gas usable for regular execution, state creation, or any future gas dimension.
If a contract checks remaining gas via the `GAS` opcode and then makes a call, it is guaranteed to retain at least the expected leftover amount afterward.
In practice, the EVM consumes specialized gas dimensions (such as state creation gas) first. If those run out, it draws from the reservoir.
For example, imagine starting with 100,000 state-creation gas and 100,000 reservoir gas:
After the first state-creating `SSTORE`, balances might shift to (45,000 state, 95,000 reservoir).
After subsequent state operations, state gas depletes first, while reservoir gas remains available for continued execution.
`GAS` reports reservoir balance, and `CALL` passes along gas primarily from the reservoir while forwarding all non-reservoir gas.
Over time, Ethereum transitions toward full multidimensional pricing, where each resource type can have a floating gas price. This ensures long-term economic sustainability and prevents mispricing distortions that could threaten scalability.
PeerDAS And Blob Expansion Power Ethereum’s Data Scaling
Beyond execution improvements, Ethereum’s long-term scaling depends on increasing data throughput in a sustainable way.
Here, PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling) plays a central role. The long-term objective is to iterate on PeerDAS until it can handle roughly 8 MB per second of data throughput—enough to meet Ethereum’s ecosystem needs without attempting to serve as a universal global data layer.
Currently, blobs primarily support Layer 2 rollups. In the future, Ethereum plans to move block data directly into blobs. This shift becomes essential for hyperscaled validation.
The combination works like this:
- ZK-SNARKs eliminate the need for validators to re-execute every transaction.
- PeerDAS ensures data availability without requiring every node to download the full dataset.
Together, they allow a validator to confirm correctness and availability without personally re-running the entire chain. This dramatically lowers validation overhead while preserving decentralization.
ZK-EVM Integration Follows A Gradual, Security-First Timeline
The second major pillar of long-term scaling revolves around the ZK-EVM. Rather than forcing immediate adoption, Ethereum plans a phased rollout designed to increase reliance only as security matures.
2026: ZK-EVM–enabled clients will allow validators to participate as attesters. However, these implementations will not yet be secure enough for full network reliance. Around 5% adoption is considered acceptable at this stage. If a ZK-EVM fails, validators will not be slashed, though they may risk building on an invalid block and losing revenue.
2027: Ethereum will recommend broader minority adoption—potentially up to 20%. Development focus will intensify on formal verification and proof robustness. Even partial adoption allows meaningful gas limit increases, especially benefiting solo stakers who represent less than 20% of total stake.
Final Stage: Ethereum will implement 3-of-5 mandatory proving. For a block to be valid, it must include three out of five proof types from independent proof systems. At that point, nearly all nodes—except indexing nodes—will rely on ZK-EVM proofs for validation.
Further refinements, deeper formal verification, and even potential virtual machine changes such as RISC-V–based experimentation remain on the roadmap.
Scaling Ethereum Without Compromising Decentralization
Ethereum’s scaling strategy avoids shortcuts. Instead of maximizing throughput at any cost, the roadmap deliberately balances execution growth, state containment, economic sustainability, and validator accessibility.
In the near term, Glamsterdam enables parallel verification, ePBS slot optimization, and multidimensional gas accounting. In the long term, PeerDAS boosts blob throughput while ZK-EVM proofs gradually replace expensive full-chain re-execution.
The roadmap reflects a consistent principle: Ethereum scales in layers, hardens security at every phase, and only shifts deeper infrastructure once formal verification and resilience reach acceptable thresholds.
If this strategy succeeds, Ethereum will not simply become faster. It will become a hyperscaled network that remains decentralized, economically sound, and accessible to validators worldwide.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!