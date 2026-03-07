Ethereum Co-Founder Jeffrey Wilcke Linked to $157M ETH Transfer to Kraken

A massive Ethereum transaction has drawn fresh attention from the crypto community after 79,258 ETH, worth roughly $157 million, was moved to the crypto exchange Kraken.
On-chain data suggests the funds may be connected to Ethereum co-founder Jeffrey Wilcke, although the transfers themselves do not explicitly confirm ownership.
The movement was first flagged by blockchain observers monitoring whale activity. When such large sums suddenly move toward exchanges, traders tend to pay attention because deposits to trading platforms often signal that a holder may be preparing to sell or rebalance their portfolio.
While nothing has been confirmed publicly by Wilcke, the timing and wallet history have led analysts to believe the funds could be tied to the early Ethereum developer.
For a market that constantly tracks whale behavior for clues about future price direction, the transaction has quickly become one of the most talked-about on-chain events of the day.
Three Wallets Move 79K ETH Before Kraken Deposit
Blockchain records show that three separate wallets, 0x16Cb7E, 0xe9c8, and 0xC90C8, sent a combined 79,200 ETH to another address identified as 0x38a2C.
Not long after receiving the funds, that wallet transferred the entire balance to Kraken, completing the movement in what appears to have been a coordinated sequence of transactions.
This kind of wallet consolidation isn’t unusual among large holders. Crypto whales often keep assets spread across multiple addresses for security reasons. When the time comes to move funds, they typically gather the assets into a single wallet before sending them to an exchange.
In this case, the consolidation and deposit happened fairly quickly, which is part of what caught analysts’ attention. Transactions of this size rarely go unnoticed, and once the transfers appeared on-chain, speculation began spreading across the crypto community.
Old Withdrawal Pattern Adds More Context
What makes this situation particularly interesting is the history behind these wallets.
Data shows that the exact same amount of ETH was withdrawn from Kraken about 10 months ago, and those withdrawals occurred around the same period when one of Jeffrey Wilcke’s known wallets was also active.
Because the amounts match so precisely, analysts believe the ETH may have originally been withdrawn from the exchange and distributed across several wallets for storage. The recent activity suggests those funds could now be moving back toward the market.
At the time of the withdrawal roughly ten months ago, Ethereum was trading around $2,600. Since then, the asset has experienced several price cycles and fluctuations.
The possibility that the same funds are now returning to Kraken has naturally raised questions about whether the holder intends to sell, move liquidity, or simply reorganize assets.
Analyst Flags Seven-Month Wallet Inactivity
On-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa highlighted the movement shortly after it appeared on the blockchain.
According to the analyst, the suspected Wilcke-linked address had remained inactive for roughly seven months before suddenly becoming active again and transferring a large amount of ETH through several intermediary wallets.
ETH 联创 Jeffrey Wilcke 疑似抛售 79258.61 $ETH ，价值 1.57 亿美元！💡
时隔 7 个月他的地址再次活跃，通过 4 个地址在 5 分钟前向 #Kraken 转移大量 ETH；目前链上仍持有 27421.73 枚 ETH，总价值 5437 万美元
充值地址 0x38a2C4C8137Bda0E25ac946fA21A25E578ba833e https://t.co/1ncRiCBP6Y pic.twitter.com/SQKOOmg0He
— Ai 姨 (@ai_9684xtpa) March 7, 2026
The data shared by the analyst indicates that 79,258.61 ETH, valued at about $157 million, was transferred through four addresses before ultimately landing on Kraken.
Even after the transfer, the address believed to be associated with Wilcke still holds 27,421.73 ETH on-chain, currently valued at roughly $54.37 million.
This means that despite the large movement, a substantial amount of ETH remains in the wallet.
Could the Transfer Impact Ethereum’s Price?
Large transfers to exchanges often make traders nervous, and for good reason.
When a whale deposits a huge amount of cryptocurrency onto a trading platform, it sometimes signals that the owner may be preparing to sell. If that happens, the sudden increase in supply can create short-term downward pressure on price.
In this situation, the 79K ETH transfer is large enough to potentially influence market sentiment, especially if the funds are actually sold on the open market.
However, deposits to exchanges don’t always mean an immediate sell-off. There are several other reasons a holder might move funds to a platform like Kraken. These include preparing for over-the-counter trades, using the assets as collateral, or shifting funds between custodial services.
Because of this, analysts usually wait to see whether the deposited assets begin moving through order books before drawing conclusions.
For now, traders are simply watching the wallet and exchange activity closely.
Early Ethereum Whales Still Hold Enormous Influence
The transaction also highlights something that has been true since the early days of cryptocurrency: large holders still have the power to influence market sentiment.
Early Ethereum contributors and investors accumulated significant holdings when the network was still young. Many of those coins remain in long-dormant wallets, only moving occasionally.
Whenever funds from those wallets suddenly become active, the market tends to react quickly. Traders track blockchain activity closely because it offers rare insight into what major holders might be planning.
In the case of Jeffrey Wilcke, his role in Ethereum’s early development means any wallet activity believed to be linked to him naturally attracts attention.
Whether this latest movement represents a sale, a portfolio adjustment, or simply another internal transfer remains unclear for now.
But one thing is certain: when tens of thousands of ETH move at once, the entire market notices.
