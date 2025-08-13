Ethena’s $USDe stablecoin hit $10B Market Cap in 500 days, faster than both $USDT & $USDC 

$ENA is on fire. In the last 30 days, it’s up 152%, one of the fastest runs in DeFi right now. (CoinMarketCap: 30d +152%)
What’s fueling this breakout? Big numbers. Big milestones.
$10B TVL Milestone
ETHENA LABS just hit $10 billion in Total Value Locked.
Only the 6th DeFi project ever to cross that line. And only the 2nd non-staking protocol to do it, after $AAVE.
This isn’t just a number. It’s proof, trust is growing, utility is real, momentum is building.
USDe Stablecoin Surge
The real surprise? Their stablecoin USDe.
It smashed through $10 billion market cap in just 500 days. That’s lightning speed in DeFi. $USDe now ranks 3 among synthetic dollars by market cap. Over $5.7 billion moved across multiple blockchains. And here’s the kicker, USDe’s growth is outpacing every other stablecoin right now.
Since the GENIUS ACT passed, USDe adoption is accelerating. Cross-chain activity is climbing. Liquidity is flowing.
The stablecoin race? It just got spicy.
Not Just Another Stablecoin
ETHENA isn’t building “just another dollar token.” It’s creating a framework, a way to move value seamlessly across chains, blending the stability of synthetic dollars with the liquidity of DeFi.
Since launch, the signs are clear:
- $ENA price keeps climbing.
- Capital is pouring in, TVL exploding.
- $USDe keeps gaining ground.
- User base grows every week.
ETHENA’s design is built for speed and interoperability.
That means:
- Fast settlements.
- Cross-chain capital flows.
- Composable building blocks.
This is the space where the next wave of DeFi could emerge, where stablecoins aren’t just value stores but active payment and liquidity rails.
Ethena, Riding Ethereum’s Wave
Ethereum’s momentum is back, and it’s lifting the ecosystem. ETHENA is a prime example. When market sentiment shifts toward DeFi, protocols that combine liquidity, cross-chain reach, and strong adoption see their growth curve steepen.
ETHENA’s rise is that play in real time, TVL soaring, a stablecoin dominating growth charts, and user adoption climbing fast.
What’s Next?
If USDe keeps up this growth rate, we could see it challenge for the top 2 spot in synthetic dollars. Expect:
- More cross-chain integrations.
- Bigger liquidity partnerships.
- Faster transaction velocity.
It’s a protocol worth watching, for traders looking at $ENA’s price action, and for builders watching how a DeFi-native stablecoin can scale this fast.
ETHENA isn’t just breaking records. It’s rewriting the pace of stablecoin and DeFi adoption. And right now, the numbers are speaking louder than the hype.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!