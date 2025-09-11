Ethena and Binance Partner to Bring USDe to 280M+ Users

Ethena just scored its biggest win yet. The team behind USDe has partnered with Binance, the largest exchange in crypto, to embed its digital dollar across the entire platform.
This isn’t a small integration. Binance counts over 280 million users, more than $190 billion in assets, and $40 billion in stablecoins sitting idle. USDe will now unlock rewards across Binance products, from futures to Earn to spot pairs.
The move puts Ethena directly in the fight for stablecoin dominance.
Why Trading Liquidity Matters
Dollar assets are the backbone of crypto trading. They serve as collateral, trading pairs, and the foundation for derivatives. Right now, Tether (USDT) dominates. According to CoinMarketCap, USDT’s market cap sits above $80 billion, and the vast majority of perpetual pairs across exchanges are still denominated in USDT.
That dominance comes from one simple advantage: exchange support. The biggest centralized exchanges set the rules for which stablecoins thrive. Whoever secures integrations at scale locks in liquidity, adoption, and network effects.
That’s the moat Ethena is breaking into.
USDe Becomes Collateral on Binance
USDe will be the first externally-developed dollar asset to serve as collateral on Binance. Unlike other stablecoins earning zero return when posted as margin, USDe comes with rewards.
Binance users will now be able to hold USDe as portfolio margin collateral and earn native yield at the same time. Rewards are paid weekly, even while traders use USDe to back perpetuals or futures contracts. Binance confirmed payouts will begin at the end of September.
Capital efficiency gets a serious upgrade. Traders no longer need to choose between deploying assets for trading or parking them in Earn. With USDe, they get both.
The Bybit Precedent
If Bybit’s experience is any indicator, Binance users will jump in fast. Earlier in 2024, Bybit integrated USDe. Within weeks, balances exploded. USDe quickly overtook USDC, reaching 12% of all USD holdings on the exchange.
The same playbook on Binance, with 280M users and deeper liquidity, could see adoption at a much larger scale.
Direct Integration With Binance Earn
Beyond collateral, USDe will also plug directly into Binance Earn. Users will be able to farm dollar-denominated rewards alongside USDT, USDC, and other majors.
Here’s the kicker: Ethena promises USDe will be the best rewarding digital dollar on Binance Earn from day one.
That positions USDe as not just another stablecoin option, but the go-to for passive earners on the exchange.
Expanding Spot Liquidity
Binance is also rolling out USDe spot pairs. This builds the liquidity base, giving traders more options and creating deeper utility for the asset beyond collateral. The initial haircut on USDe collateral will shrink as liquidity scales, improving capital efficiency even further.
Ethena’s Rapid Expansion
The Binance deal is just the latest in a string of milestones for Ethena. Over the past months, the team has stacked wins that are reshaping the stablecoin landscape:
- Raised $550M for StablecoinX (>$900M total), about 20% of $ENA supply.
- Announced Binance integration, USDe now collateral for perps with native yield.
- Partnered with MegaETH to power USDm, the network’s canonical stablecoin.
- Launched Stablecoin-as-a-Service (SaaS), turnkey infra for protocols to issue their own dollars.
- Submitted proposal to manage USDH on Hyperliquid, a critical battleground.
- Deployed hUSDe, a Hyperliquid-native fork.
- Expanded via TON learn & earn, @BasedOneX investment, and @Euphoria_fi collaboration.
- Activated final milestone for the fee switch, enabling millions in daily fees to fuel $ENA buybacks.
On-chain, USDe is already the 4th largest stablecoin deployment on Ethereum with ~$12.9B in supply.
What It Means for Binance and DeFi
Binance sits at the center of global crypto liquidity. By embedding USDe, the exchange is legitimizing Ethena as a primary dollar asset. Traders gain rewards on margin collateral. Earn users get a higher-yielding stablecoin. Spot traders get deeper liquidity.
For Ethena, this is the moat-breaking move. The protocol is no longer competing at the edges of DeFi. It’s becoming infrastructure for the largest exchange in the world.
And that matters. Stablecoins are a winner-take-most market. Tether built its dominance through exchange adoption. Now Ethena is taking the same path, but with a stronger pitch, rewards for simply holding dollars.
Final Take
USDe’s integration into Binance could reshape how stablecoins are used across centralized exchanges. What once was idle collateral can now be a yield-bearing asset. Traders, investors, and passive earners all benefit from the shift.
With $12.9B supply already live on Ethereum and fresh integrations rolling out across Bybit, Hyperliquid, TON, and now Binance, Ethena is rapidly embedding itself as the most dynamic player in stablecoins.
Binance alone represents $190B in assets and 280M users. If Ethena captures even a fraction of that liquidity, the stablecoin hierarchy could change faster than expected.
