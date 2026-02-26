Eric Trump Announces 58% Quarter-Over-Quarter Surge In American Bitcoin’s BTC Holdings During Explosive Earnings Call

Eric Trump has announced a sharp increase in Bitcoin reserves at American Bitcoin, revealing that the company boosted its $BTC holdings by 58% quarter over quarter.
Speaking after the company’s latest quarterly earnings call, Trump described the performance as a defining milestone for the newly public mining firm. According to his statement, American Bitcoin significantly expanded its balance sheet exposure to Bitcoin while mining at a substantial cost advantage.
Bitcoin Reserves Climb To 6,235 BTC, Ranking 17th Among Public Companies
American Bitcoin now holds more than 6,235 BTC, positioning it as the 17th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holder globally. The rapid accumulation comes just six months after the company went public on the NASDAQ.
Trump emphasized the scale of the growth in a public statement, writing:
“We INCREASED the Bitcoin on our balance sheet 58% quarter over quarter, and mined at 53% DISCOUNT to the market price of BTC.”
That balance sheet expansion reflects both increased mining output and what the company describes as operational efficiency during a period when other mining competitors reportedly slowed activity.
Mining At A 53% Discount To Market Price
One of the most striking claims from the earnings call is that American Bitcoin mined Bitcoin at a 53% discount to the prevailing market price.
In practical terms, this means the company’s cost to produce each Bitcoin was significantly lower than its spot trading value. Such a margin provides operational resilience, especially during periods of market volatility.
Trump noted that decreased mining difficulty worked in the company’s favor, stating that while many competitors went quiet, American Bitcoin expanded production. Lower network difficulty can temporarily increase block rewards for active miners, particularly those maintaining strong hash power and efficient infrastructure.
By capitalizing on these conditions, the company claims it was able to accumulate substantial additional Bitcoin at advantageous production costs.
Revenue Surges 159% Year Over Year
Beyond balance sheet growth, American Bitcoin reported a 159% year-over-year increase in revenue, a triple-digit surge within roughly six months of listing on NASDAQ.
Such growth signals aggressive scaling in both operations and asset accumulation. Mining companies typically rely on a combination of production output, operational efficiency, and strategic treasury management to drive revenue expansion.
The reported revenue growth, combined with reserve accumulation, places American Bitcoin among a growing cohort of public companies adopting Bitcoin-heavy treasury strategies.
As institutional interest in Bitcoin continues to mature, publicly traded miners increasingly compete not just on hash rate but on how effectively they manage and grow their BTC reserves.
Positioning Within The Public Bitcoin Mining Sector
With more than 6,235 BTC now held on its balance sheet, American Bitcoin joins the ranks of major corporate Bitcoin holders worldwide. Being the 17th largest public Bitcoin company underscores the scale of its treasury strategy, particularly given the short timeline since its IPO.
Trump described the company’s trajectory as “an amazing story,” adding:
“In approximately 6 months since going public on the NASDAQ, we have accumulated over 6,235 BTC and are now the 17th largest public Bitcoin company on Earth.”
The mining sector has experienced periods of intense competition, regulatory scrutiny, and fluctuating profitability tied to Bitcoin’s price cycles and network difficulty changes. Against that backdrop, outperforming much of the sector, as Trump claims, suggests a combination of timing, infrastructure investment, and cost management.
What This Means For American Bitcoin’s Future
The aggressive expansion of Bitcoin reserves signals a long-term conviction strategy. Companies that retain mined BTC rather than immediately selling it often position themselves as hybrid mining-and-holding entities, effectively gaining leveraged exposure to Bitcoin’s future price movements.
If Bitcoin’s market value rises, the company’s treasury grows in tandem. Conversely, holding large reserves also introduces volatility risk, particularly during downturns.
Still, Trump struck a highly optimistic tone, concluding:
“Our future is unlimited! @ABTC”
The company’s next quarters will likely test the sustainability of its growth model. Investors will watch whether American Bitcoin can maintain discounted mining costs, continue reserve expansion, and sustain triple-digit revenue growth in a competitive and cyclical industry.
For now, the numbers are clear:
- 58% quarter-over-quarter increase in Bitcoin holdings
- 6,235+ BTC accumulated
- 53% discount mining cost relative to market price
- 159% year-over-year revenue growth
- Ranked 17th largest public Bitcoin holder globally
With just half a year as a publicly traded entity on NASDAQ, American Bitcoin has positioned itself as an aggressive accumulator in the mining sector, and one that is betting heavily on Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.
