Eightco Discloses Major WLD, ETH and Cash Holdings as It Expands Its Digital Identity Push

Eightco has published a fresh breakdown of its treasury, revealing significant exposure to Worldcoin’s $WLD token and a growing commitment to the digital identity sector.
The update, released on November 17, highlights the company’s current crypto and cash position, its strategic focus, and the broader enterprise adoption push happening around AI-resistant authentication.
The disclosure comes at a time when digital identity, verification security, and AI-proof human authentication are becoming urgent enterprise priorities. Eightco’s latest report positions the company as one of the largest institutional holders of Worldcoin, while also underlining its partnership ambitions through Infinity by ORBS.
A Deep Treasury Bench: Eightco Publishes New Asset Breakdown
Eightco listed three major holdings in its treasury update:
- 272,253,898 $WLD tokens
- 11,068 $ETH
- $58.2 million in unencumbered cash and stablecoins
This makes Eightco one of the largest holders of $WLD globally. In fact, the company now controls over 10% of the circulating supply of Worldcoin’s native token. That is a sizable stake, especially considering the pace at which Worldcoin is being integrated into global digital ID experiments, user verification tools, and enterprise security workflows.
Eightco’s position in ETH and stable, liquid reserves also signals a well-balanced treasury structure. The mix shows strong conviction in the long-term outlook of the digital identity ecosystem, while maintaining enough flexibility to fund partnerships, new integrations, and ongoing product development.
Why a Massive WLD Position Matters
Worldcoin has established itself as one of the most controversial yet most discussed identity protocols in crypto. Its aim: build a universal, privacy-preserving system for verifying human identity in a world increasingly overwhelmed by AI-generated activity.
Holding more than 10% of all circulating $WLD places Eightco in a unique strategic position. Not only does it give the company deep alignment with the growth of the project, but it also strengthens its role in shaping the future of digital verification standards.
Worldcoin’s adoption curve is still in its early stages, and Eightco’s share signals a bet on widespread enterprise use cases, far beyond crypto.
Driving the Future of Digital Identity
Beyond simply holding $WLD, Eightco emphasized its ongoing work in building a “universal framework for digital identity and authentication.” The company highlighted two major pillars of this strategy:
- Strategic partnerships
- Technology development aligned with Worldcoin’s ecosystem
A core part of this effort is Infinity by ORBS, which Eightco described as “leading the advancement of AI-resistant enterprise authentication.”
Infinity by ORBS focuses on one of the most pressing challenges facing the digital ecosystem today:
How do you verify that a real human is behind a digital interaction in an era where AI can mimic faces, voices, conversations, and behavioral cues?
This problem has grown significantly as generative AI models scale and synthetic identities become easier to produce. Infinity is positioned as an answer, a verification layer that blends cryptography, security engineering, and real-world authentication standards.
The Enterprise Push: Security Meets Integration
Eightco’s chairman, Dan Ives, explained the demand environment with clarity:
“Enterprises are increasingly seeking dependable human-verification solutions that support security, compliance, and seamless integration into their existing workflows.”
That phrasing highlights three major enterprise decision factors:
1. Security, Protecting systems from automated or AI-generated attacks.
2. Compliance, Meeting regulatory requirements around identity, data access, and fraud prevention.
3. Integration, Ensuring user-verification tools fit into existing corporate architecture without friction.
Ives noted that Eightco and Tools for Humanity, the team behind Worldcoin, are now accelerating partnership agreements to expand enterprise adoption. That includes onboarding companies that need stronger verification layers but do not want to build identity systems from scratch.
The push is not just about crypto. It’s about long-term transformation.
Beyond DeFi: Identity Infrastructure for Every Industry
The company expects Infinity by ORBS to scale far outside the crypto sector. In the announcement, Eightco included a broad list of industries where human verification is becoming critical:
- Advertising
- Gaming
- Healthcare
- Traditional finance (TradFi)
- Government
- Enterprise security
- Any industry vulnerable to AI-based fraud or identity spoofing
Ives stated that Infinity is positioned to become “the essential verification layer wherever trustworthy human authentication is necessary.”
This signals the company’s belief that identity infrastructure will become a competitive requirement, not an optional tool. In a landscape where bots, deepfakes, and AI personas are indistinguishable from real humans, enterprises can no longer rely on outdated verification frameworks.
A Growing Ecosystem Backed by Capital and Conviction
Eightco’s dual approach, holding a major share of Worldcoin’s token supply while also developing verification technology, creates a reinforcing ecosystem:
The treasury strengthens its strategic position.
- The partnership with Tools for Humanity expands enterprise reach.
- Infinity by ORBS builds the infrastructure layer needed for global adoption.
The combination suggests a long-term roadmap focused on shaping how digital identity works in business, government, and online communities.
At a time when the digital world is shifting rapidly, Eightco is not positioning itself as a passive investor. It is building a foundational layer for a future where human identity must be provable, secure, and AI-resistant.
Eightco’s updated holdings offer more than a treasury snapshot, they show a company doubling down on the digital identity sector with capital, partnerships, and technology.
With more than 272 million WLD tokens, over 11,000 ETH, and $58.2 million in stable reserves, Eightco is positioning itself as a major player in the world of AI-resistant verification. Together with Tools for Humanity and Infinity by ORBS, the company sees identity as a core layer of the next phase of the internet.
And with enterprise demand rising fast, that bet may prove to be one of the most important in the coming decade.
