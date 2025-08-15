Dogecoin Whale Activity Hits One-Month Peak As Whales Scoop 2B $DOGE

Whales are buying Dogecoin again. Big time. On August 13 the number of whale transactions, transfers above $1 million, shot past 100.
That’s the busiest day for large holders since mid-July. The spike came as DOGE tested the $0.25 area, following a sharp rebound from early-August lows.
The move is simple to read. Whales see opportunity. They move quickly. They scoop supply. And that action matters. Large transfers remove coins from exchange liquidity or concentrate holdings in a few wallets, both can tighten supply and lift prices when demand follows.
Data from market watcher Ali Martinez shows the same picture from another angle. He flagged that wallets holding between 100 million and 1 billion DOGE added roughly 2 billion tokens in the past seven days. At the price the market tested, that haul equals roughly half a billion dollars.
That cohort now holds about 27.6 billion DOGE, the largest total for that group in over a month. In plain terms: influential holders are stacking. Their balances are rising. Their activity is loud on chain.
#Dogecoin Whale Activity Hits One-Month Peak as Whales Accumulate 2B $DOGE.
Dogecoin whale activity has reached its highest level in a month, according to data from market analyst Ali Martinez.
In a post on X, Martinez revealed that large transactions above $1 million surged… pic.twitter.com/gD832ONBBS
— TheCryptoBasic (@thecryptobasic) August 15, 2025
Dogecoin Price Action To Monitor
Price followed the flow. DOGE bounced from near $0.195 in early August to test $0.25 on August 13, a roughly 26% recovery. The surge in whale transaction counts lined up with that rise. Traders watching on-chain metrics saw the signal and reacted.
A short data snapshot (CoinMarketCap): DOGE ~ $0.23, market cap ~ $34B, circulating supply ~150.5B.
Whales can move markets. When they buy aggressively, they lower the available supply on exchanges. That can create short squeezes and force price to re-rate quickly. Here, whales aren’t just moving a handful of trades. They’re stacking billions of tokens over days. That’s different from the usual noise.
Second, the surge in transactions above $1 million signals conviction. Those aren’t casual buys. They’re large, deliberate allocations. When you see more than 100 of those in a day, it suggests coordinated or opportunistic accumulation. Short-term traders notice. So do algorithmic desks.
But don’t confuse accumulation with guaranteed upside. Whales can accumulate for many reasons. They might be hedging. They might be redistributing across cold wallets. They might be preparing to sell into higher prices. On-chain accumulation is bullish in context, but context must be tracked: exchange flows, derivative positioning, broader market trends.
Crypto Market Reacts
Markets reacted with a sharp bounce. Several outlets reported a week-long rally and flagged technical patterns forming after the accumulation, a bullish cross of moving averages and higher highs over recent days. Still, technical momentum meets on-chain momentum; both matter.
Traders should watch two things next: whether whales keep buying, and whether exchange balances drop further. Continued accumulation plus shrinking exchange supply is the classic fuel for a run. If either factor reverses, the rally can stall fast.
Dogecoin’s recent volatility has a clear center: big wallets are stacking. Two billion DOGE in a week is not small. It changes the supply dynamic. It also forces traders to pay attention.
This is not a prediction. It’s a signal. Watch the whales. Watch the exchanges. And watch price action around key levels, $0.24–$0.25 for now, to see if the buying clears resistance or simply marks a short-lived squeeze.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!