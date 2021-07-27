More and more people in the U.S have been experiencing kidney failure. In 2018, 768,000 Americans were living with ESRD, or end-stage renal disease. Most of the patients living with ESRD are seniors, 80% being over the age of 65. The most common treatment is dialysis, which mainly occurs in a medical setting, outside a patient’s home. When ESRD affects a mobility-challenged senior, it can make going daily extremely challenging. Outpatient providers have failed to address the needs of an ageing population of patients with ESRD, especially nursing home residents.
Nursing homes need 3-day on-site dialysis, not daily dialysis. The benefits for residents can make the experience smoother and safer. When using on-site dialysis, it eliminates 17% of treatment time, not to mention the hours patients spend travelling off-site. Not only speed but safety also, daily dialysis causes a greater risk of hospitalization or surgery. 3-day dialysis will also mean facilities can treat more patients with the same initial investment.
Learn more about dialysis in nursing homes in the infographic below: