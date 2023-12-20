$DIA Token Experiences Remarkable Surge, Hits Yearly Peak At $0.539

In a remarkable turn of events, the price of $DIA has witnessed an astounding surge, reaching its yearly high by soaring from $0.319 to $0.539 in the early hours of today.
This surge aligns with the recent revelation of a community collaboration between DIACommunityHub and OriginProtocol, a partnership expected to extend until Thursday. The anticipation and enthusiasm surrounding this collaboration could be a contributing factor to the significant uptick in the token’s value.
🤝 DIA DAO x Origin Protocol
Community collaboration featuring @DIACommunityHub & @OriginProtocol is underway and will last until Thursday.
Indulge in the quests on @zealy_io and earn a chance to win a portion of the 200$ reward pool 💰 https://t.co/9SA2addxEr
— DIA | Cross-Chain Oracles for Web3 (@DIAdata_org) December 18, 2023
Adding to the positive developments, there was unanimous approval for the DIAdata_org request, specifically to designate Threshold as an Oracle Gasdrop recipient. The Oracle Gasdrop proposal holds strategic importance as it aims to support the growth of new decentralized finance (DeFi) use cases within the Arbitrum ecosystem. The initiative involves providing grants to cover the gas expenses required for operating oracles on Arbitrum. DIA, in this context, plans to utilize the Arbitrum airdrop tokens it has received to fund this grants program, a move that aligns with the commitment to advancing the DeFi landscape.
Reports indicate that the granted funds will be deposited into the Threshold Treasury Guild Arbitrum multisig in the near future, further solidifying the commitment to fostering innovation in the DeFi space.
The @DIAdata_org proposal to approve Threshold as a recipient of the Oracle Gasdrop has unanimously passed! 👏
The grant will be deposited to the Threshold Treasury Guild @arbitrum multisig soon! 💫🚀🎉
0x6c2bd894bD166DCF053045a4883Db49EAE3FC01C pic.twitter.com/I4LSojEFDH
— Threshold Network ✜ (@TheTNetwork) December 18, 2023
In the aftermath of these impactful developments, $DIA’s market capitalization has surged by an impressive 65%, rising from $35 million to $58 million. Additionally, the token’s trading volume has witnessed a remarkable spike, experiencing an 801% increase in the past 24 hours.
The positive momentum surrounding $DIA showcases the collective efforts and strategic initiatives underway within its community, positioning the token for a notable presence in the dynamic cryptocurrency landscape.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!
Image Source: jemastock/123RF // Image Effects by Colorcinch