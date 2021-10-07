Humans and Tech to Defend Against Ransomware

The global pandemic changed a lot of the ways that we interact in society and the workplace. One major shift was an almost immediate change to remote work, many people experienced for the first time in their respective careers. With this comes a great degree of challenge when it comes to securing such a distributed workforce. When you don’t have your whole staff in the same place, it can be harder to warn them about best practices against tricky threats that one false move can compromise your entire organization.
It should come as no surprise that the exponential explosion of ransomware attacks abound are happening against businesses everywhere. What’s perhaps even more disturbing than this is that criminal organizations have launched a for hire, ransomware as a service model. What’s next to stop your company from being the next target in the news? It’s time to get smarter quickly as an organization to defend against ransomware and other cybersecurity threats.
Learn how the proper balance between human vigilance and training coupled with the latest tech may stop ransomware threats from compromising your company in the visual deep dive below: