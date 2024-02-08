DeeStream (DST) creates big waves in the presale market, as big investments come from Ethereum (ETH) & Bitcoin (BTC) holders

DeeStream (DST) is becoming popular in the presale market, attracting investments from Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) holders. Thanks to positive staking signals from Ethereum (ETH) and MicroStrategy’s optimistic view on BTC, DeeStream (DST) is notable as a pioneer in decentralized streaming. It is priced at $0.035 during the presale, providing transparency, minimal fees, and empowering content creators. This makes DeeStream (DST) an appealing investment in the decentralized streaming sector.
Ethereum (ETH) – Staking Signals and Market Sentiment
A large Ethereum (ETH) whale has made a huge move by giving the Beacon Depositor 15,000 ETH, which is worth $34.8 million. Though the precise reason for this large transfer is yet unknown, there are rumors that it may be related to staking. Users that stake Ethereum (ETH) can receive rewards and take part in transaction validation via the Beacon Chain by locking up their ETH. The market is still optimistic, as evidenced by the recent withdrawal of almost 510,000 Ethereum (ETH) from well-known exchange wallets, despite over 37.94 million ETH having been placed into Ethereum’s Beacon Chain staking contract. This withdrawal, which indicates a positive mood among holders, is consistent with the larger trend of significant inflows into digital asset investment products.
Bitcoin (BTC) – MicroStrategy’s Bullish Stance Amidst Acquisitions
MicroStrategy, a prominent holder of Bitcoin (BTC), increased its holdings by acquiring an additional 850 BTC in January, bringing its total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to a staggering 190,000 BTC, worth $8.1 billion. The company’s CFO, Andrew Kang, reported a strategic accumulation of 56,650 BTC throughout 2023 at an average price of $33,580. Despite a 6.1% decrease in revenue, MicroStrategy’s net income soared to $89.1 million, which can be attributed to the recognition of the broader theme of a “digital transformation” of assets. MicroStrategy’s chairman, Michael Saylor, expressed confidence in Bitcoin’s evolution into an institutional-grade asset class, foreseeing significant growth in the regulated, institutional phase of the next 15 years.
DeeStream (DST) – Redefining Streaming with Decentralization
DeeStream (DST) emerges as a trailblazer in the streaming industry, positioning itself as Web 3’s inaugural decentralized streaming platform. With a mission to challenge established platforms like Twitch, DeeStream (DST) prioritizes transparency, accessibility, and creator empowerment. Unlike traditional platforms, DeeStream (DST) focuses on nurturing content creators, offering instant withdrawals and lower fees to create a conducive environment for growth without fear of censorship. The platform’s commitment to decentralized governance extends to presale investors, enabling active participation in shaping the platform’s trajectory.
Priced at a compelling $0.035 during stage one of presale, DeeStream (DST) has undergone audits to ensure a secure investment environment. Further bolstering investor confidence, the team tokens are locked for 1,000 days, and the project’s liquidity remains locked for life, emphasizing long-term success and stability. DeeStream’s dedication to free speech within legal boundaries distinguishes it, fostering an environment where streamers can express themselves without arbitrary censorship. The decentralized model addresses issues faced by centralized platforms and introduces lower fees coupled with community-driven governance.
DeeStream’s global perspective facilitates instant, commission-free cryptocurrency exchanges, with a rewards and milestones program motivating user engagement. With its disruptive approach and commitment to transparency and creator-friendly practices, DeeStream (DST) emerges as a compelling investment opportunity, challenging the norms of the streaming industry and fostering a community-driven streaming experience. Investors may find DeeStream (DST) promising for long-term growth and success in the evolving landscape of decentralized streaming.
Find out more about the DeeStream (DST) presale by visiting the website here
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.