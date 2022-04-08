Decentraland Desktop Client Added to the Launch Page

Decentraland’s Desktop client has been out for quite some time now, and if you’re like me and didn’t realize you could already download and explore Decentraland’s Metaverse through a higher-quality Desktop experience, now is the time to download the client and experience a whole new level of Decentraland!
Decentraland Desktop Client Beta Is Live
Decentraland has a Destkop Client! While it’s still in the beta phase, it’s getting closer and closer to launch. If you’re looking to upgrade your experience in Decentraland and are tired of the lag and high input delay of the in-browser experience of Decentraland, you can download and install a full-fledged desktop client that will provide you with much higher FPS and lower input lag to upgrade your experience in Decentraland.
If you’re like me and own a 240hz monitor, the in-browser experience just isn’t the same as a desktop client experience.
After installing the Desktop client, I could instantly see much clearer graphics and enjoy a much more immersive experience as I mined meteors in the WonderLand mining game and player mini gold in GolfCraft.
In fact, Decentralnad seemed quite similar to The Sandbox in its immersiveness when I loaded up on its beta desktop client.
According to Decentraland’s official announcement:
“With the Desktop Client, your visit to Decentraland should be faster and more stable with better performance and graphics. Overall it should provide you with a more immersive experience, which is something we’re always aiming for.”
With the desktop client almost ready for launch, the Decentraland Foundation added a download link to the official launch page so more users are aware that they have an option to run Decentraland on their desktop natively.
After downloading the client, you might get greeted with a warning message by your Windows operating system saying that you might have to run the app at your own risk. Don’t let that scare you, as the warning is because the client is in beta.
If you’re looking to help Decentraland, download and install the client and after using it for a bit, feel free to provide feedback to the team via their official Discord Server. The more feedback the team gets, the better the official launch will be, and the more your MANA will be worth!
Decentraland remains the highest-valued Metaverse crypto coin on the market, surpassing The Sandbox by over $900 million in valuation at the time.
Even after the recent news about Decentraland Newsletter subscribers’ emails hacked due to a MailChimp vulnerability, in the past 24 hours, MANA gained 3% as the cryptocurrency markets continue to trade sideways after a rough bearish market earlier this week.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any Metaverse crypto coins.
