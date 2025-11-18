DappRadar Shuts Down After Seven Years as Costs Become “Unsustainable”

DappRadar, once the leading discovery hub for decentralized applications, tracking activity across more than 80 blockchains, is closing operations.
After seven years of monitoring the pulse of on-chain ecosystems, the platform says the current environment no longer supports sustainable operations. Chain tracking, dapp listings, and associated analytics will wind down in the coming days.
The news lands with a heavy blow for the Web3 analytics space. For years, DappRadar served as one of crypto’s primary windows into real-time usage metrics, ranking top protocols by users, TVL, volume, and contract activity. Now, as the market shows prolonged strain, the business model that once thrived under rapid adoption has been pushed past its limit.
The announcement triggered swift market reactions. RADAR, the platform’s native token, plunged nearly 40% within hours as traders attempted to size up the project’s future. With the platform shutting down first and DAO details to follow later, uncertainty spread fast.
A Seven-Year Run Ends
DappRadar’s story began with founders Skirmantas Januškas and Dragos Dunic, who launched the platform in 2018 to solve one of crypto’s most persistent pain points: clarity. At a time when new blockchains were launching monthly and thousands of dapps competed for users, DappRadar became the go-to scoreboard.
Its rise coincided with the explosion of DeFi, GameFi, NFTs and multichain ecosystems. The platform expanded aggressively, indexing activity from Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and more than 80 chains as the industry matured. The business grew into a recognized analytics brand, cited in research reports, investor publications, and mainstream coverage.
But the bear market caught up.
Activity dropped. Funding pipelines dried. And despite years of innovation and adoption, the economics no longer worked.
In its official announcement, the team wrote plainly: operating costs have become unsustainable.
After seven years, it's time to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/QGfRRe6Gts
— DappRadar (@DappRadar) November 17, 2025
That marked the end of the chapter.
Tracking Winds Down
In the next few days, DappRadar will begin shutting down its tracking systems. This includes:
- Dapp listings
- Chain activity monitoring
- User and volume dashboards
- Token and contract analytics
- Web-based discovery tools
All related services will sunset gradually as the shutdown continues.
The team emphasized that communication around the DAO and its treasury, including the RADAR token, will come separately.
The DAO’s public multisig wallet has already been shared:
0xe7dd363c482272b9395A183f7D48FA1De98778Df
This transparency step highlights a key distinction: the DAO is structurally separate from the main platform. While the platform is closing, the DAO’s fate is still under discussion. Updates will be delivered through DAO-specific channels as the community deliberates.
The Market Responds: RADAR Tanks
The announcement immediately sent the RADAR token spiraling.
Within hours, the price dropped nearly 40% as holders reacted to the shutdown and the uncertainty surrounding the DAO’s future. With the platform’s core utility disappearing, traders rushed to exit positions.
The token’s reaction reflects a broader sentiment that has gripped the industry for months. Many infrastructure and analytics tools, especially those heavily dependent on venture funding or advertising models, have been forced to scale down or close entirely as attention and liquidity continue to consolidate around fewer players.
Why the Collapse Happened
The long crypto winter finally broke the model.
Traffic decreased. Dapp creation slowed. Entire verticals like Play-to-Earn saw activity collapse by more than 90%. NFT volumes fell. New chain launches slowed. And most importantly, venture capital, a key pillar for analytics startups, pulled back sharply.
DappRadar’s cost base, which included indexing dozens of chains, maintaining data infrastructure, and supporting thousands of projects, simply couldn’t shrink as fast as the market.
The team acknowledged this reality clearly:
- Investments dried up
- Activity dropped
- Operating expenses remained high
- Revenue never caught up
This perfect storm left no runway for a turnaround.
A Blow to Web3 Analytics
DappRadar’s shutdown marks the end of a major chapter in crypto analytics.
Few platforms operated at its scale. It served:
- 80+ blockchains
- Thousands of dapps
- Real-time dashboards
- Rankings used by retail users, VCs, and builders
- Deep data integrations across Web3
For many developers, a DappRadar listing was as important as a CoinGecko or CoinMarketCap listing. It provided legitimacy, visibility, and quantifiable traction in a space where metrics often vary by ecosystem.
Now, the space loses a central aggregation point, and the market will feel that gap.
The DAO’s Future Remains Unclear
While the platform itself is shutting down, the DAO remains alive, at least structurally.
Its treasury wallet is still public. Governance participants are still active. Discussions are ongoing.
But major questions loom:
- Will the DAO pivot to a new product?
- Will RADAR retain utility?
- Will the treasury be used to fund a new initiative?
- Or will the DAO wind down entirely?
The team has asked for patience, noting that updates will come later through dedicated governance channels.
This separation between the platform and the DAO introduces legal and operational complexity, and contributes to uncertainty around RADAR.
A Broader Reflection of Market Reality
DappRadar is not alone in facing the harsh shift in market conditions.
As on-chain activity spreads thin and user growth slows, analytics platforms face:
- High infrastructure costs
- Lower funding availability
- Reduced retail activity
- Less demand for paid analytics
- Intense competition from open-source dashboards
The shutdown underscores how vulnerable even established Web3 infrastructure companies are during extended downturns.
Despite seven years of leadership in multichain analytics, the macro environment ultimately proved too difficult to navigate.
A Farewell to One of Web3’s Most Recognizable Tools
DappRadar’s departure leaves a noticeable void in the industry.
For years, it acted as crypto’s discovery engine, surfacing emerging dapps, tracking adoption waves, and helping users, developers, and investors understand what was happening across the fragmented multichain landscape.
Now, that feed goes dark.
The team’s final message carries a tone of regret but also gratitude. After pushing Web3 analytics forward for nearly a decade, market forces took their toll.
As the platform winds down, the spotlight now shifts to the DAO, and whether the community can carry forward any piece of DappRadar’s legacy.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
Follow us on Twitter @themerklehash to stay updated with the latest Crypto, NFT, AI, Cybersecurity, and Metaverse news!