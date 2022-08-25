Cyber Security for Small Businesses

As the world becomes increasingly dependent on the internet, cyber threats are also on the rise. Hackers and other cybercriminals are constantly devising new attacks on individuals and businesses of all sizes. Within the last few years, it looks like small and medium-sized companies are favorite targets.
Facing Today’s Online Threats
For small and medium enterprises, it’s exceptionally important to have a solid defense strategy against virtual attacks. The most critical areas of your digital security team should focus on include cloud, network, and mobile security, in addition to maintaining awareness and practicing diligence in everyday activities.
Cloud Security
Protecting all your business data and employee, revenue, or client information stored in the cloud is the first focus of your cyber security efforts. Threats to your small business from improper or minimal cloud security can include data leaking and breaches, poor access management, malware, and account hijacking. Many issues in cloud security stem from either negligence or a lack of knowledge.
You can avoid these problems by persevering in your cyber security efforts. Using two-factor authorizations to gain access to your cloud is a great starting point. Be sure you back up your data often and change each password routinely. Passwords should be longer than 10 characters and complex, including a mixture of capital and lowercase letters, numbers, and special characters, such as a dollar sign or question mark. Limiting who can access your cloud account will also raise security levels by lowering the risk of human error.
Network Security
Most physical business locations have Wi-Fi available for employees and visitors to use and enjoy. However, leaving your wireless network unsecured can cause your company great harm. Some of the threats you risk include ransomware and social engineering. A proxy firewall is among the most effective tools to fortify network and wireless security at home or in business. Proxies are designed to help people by providing access to the internet while denying access from the outside into a private network.
Mobile Security
Social engineering attacks are becoming a significant problem for businesses and individuals. This is especially true for mobile users. These attacks involve human interaction and come in a variety of forms. Threats such as scamming and phishing have evolved and expanded, however. Now smishing, SMS phishing, and baiting attacks are becoming more common.
In most cases, being intelligent in your actions will prevent mobile attackers from gaining access to your information. Don’t open emails from senders you don’t know, and be extra careful with file attachments. Never give personal information to unfamiliar callers. In fact, avoiding calls from unknown numbers will also help keep your mobile devices safe. You can install apps on your phone that will alert you of calls from scammers.
Awareness
Staying informed about new and existing security threats is crucial to any cybersecurity effort. Keep your team updated as you learn of dangers or solutions for your business. Share information about strange calls, emails, texts, or attempts at accessing your network or database. Create a solid plan to detect and defend against malice online and ensure everyone within the company is clear on security practices, the importance of adhering to them, and the potential damages of a breach.
Diligence
While it may seem like a hassle to keep all of your software and hardware up to date, diligence is another key factor in optimizing security. Likewise, updating your passwords, taking risk and security assessments seriously, and monitoring access points remotely and consistently are all diligence practices that will prove advantageous in keeping your network and data safe and secure. Using a proxy server whenever you access the internet from a private network is another highly effective way to be diligent. A great place to find proxy providers includes GoodFirms and 99Firms.
Wrapping Up
They say the best offense is a good defense, and where protecting information from online threats is concerned, it certainly is. Just remember that keeping a good offense means having a solid strategy, keeping the whole team informed, remaining current on all information, keeping software and hardware up to date, and consistent security practices from all staff members.