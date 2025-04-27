Crypto Whale Makes Waves With Multi-Million Dollar Altcoin Buying Spree

One major crypto whale has caught the market’s attention by making substantial investments in several emerging altcoins all at once.
This well-coordinated buying spree happened earlier today and was most visible through the on-chain metrics for a particular wallet.
That wallet, identified as 0x97251bbbe8f80bf1787b15abed08c09ac5cc1776, executed a series of high-value purchases in what were largely seen as confidence bets.
Among the purchases made were millions worth of the following tokens: VIRTUAL, WLD, GAME, and COOKIE.
The size and timing of these acquisitions suggest that there’s a lot more here than just casual speculation. Be it insider knowledge, a long-term belief in the chosen tokens, or a more expansive bet on the narratives the market is going to play out in the near future, this whale is putting a considerable amount of dollars behind its decisions.
A Closer Look at the Whale’s Portfolio Picks
The buying binge started with a huge purchase of VIRTUAL, a recently popular token in the metaverse and digital experience realm. The whale got 2.53 million VIRTUAL tokens at an average price of 0.93 dollars, totaling 2.66 million dollars. In appearance, that looks an awful lot like a vote of confidence on the virtual world front.
Then, the purse zeroed in on WLD, or Worldcoin, a project that has audacious dreams of making a worldly, decentralized, identity-and-finance layer. The whale gobbled up WLD at an average price of 1.02 dollars, investing 1.73 million bucks in all. Worldcoin has been buzzing for quite a while now, not just for its all-but-audacious biometric model, but also for its star-studded cast of crypto luminaries. Even so, to the extent Worldcoin scales at all, it has to be considered a “win” for the purse—much more so than with the other coins mentioned above.
After the tokens priced at a premium, the investor dove down to “affordable” purchases and snagged a hefty amount of GAME. That’s 6.47 million tokens on an average price of 0.04 dollars “per” token. Total cash outlay came to about 299,000 dollars. While the value of GAME may be on the low end, the number of tokens purchased is impressive and suggests that this whale has a strong conviction on some upside potential.
Other Token Acquisition
Completing the shopping spree was a smaller, yet still significant, purchase of COOKIE—a lesser-known but emerging token in the meme or micro-cap segment. The wallet acquired 303,574 COOKIE tokens for 40,700 dollars, averaging about 0.13 dollars per token. While speculative in nature, tokens like COOKIE have been known to deliver outsized returns in short bursts, and it’s possible the whale sees this as a calculated bet on something that might deliver 100X as much back in return.
In total, the wallet splashed out about 4.73 million bucks among four different assets—not chump change, even in today’s altcoin market. But what’s most interesting is where those funds went and how they were allocated. The largest investment was in Worldcoin (WLD), a token associated with a project whose vision is definitely expansive (and somewhat controversial; more on that in a sec). Right behind WLD is the riskier, much less known, and far more volatile project called COOKIE.
Market watchers are already abuzz about this activity, with many traders now keeping an eye on the wallet’s future moves for sentiment signals related to these tokens. And large-scale, diversified purchases like this one could also be seen as influencing the next short-term price moves in various tokens, especially those with smaller market caps where a single buy can dramatically shift order books.
Whether the recent buying will pay off is yet to be seen, but there’s no denying that this whale is going for diversification and striking big in a market where the right narrative and use case can turn a modest investment into a home run.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
