Crypto Metaverse Coin Avaxtars Token Price Up 177% In the Past 24 Hours

Crypto Metaverse coins continue to see significant price gains this year. Today’s biggest gainer is Avaxtars Token, up over 117%, currently trading at $13.84. Let’s look at Avaxtars (AVXT) and see what all the hype is about.
What Is Avaxtars Token (AVXT)?
Launched in October 2021, AVXT is the native currency to the play-to-earn Metaverse game called Avaxtars built on Avalanche’s C-Chain.
Avaxtars are built on NFTs, and every component of the game is tokenized and lives on the Avalanche blockchain. Every Avaxtar is digitally generated and recorded on the Avalanche mainnet as a unique ERC-721 NFT.
The game also features the Personal Avaxtar Generation Machine (PAGM) that can analyze the Digital Genetic Code (DGC) of Gen1 Avaxtars and create new Gen2 Avaxtars. The project calls this process Avaxtar Farming, enabling users to earn new Avaxtars and AVXT tokens.
The game features three different tokens: AVXT, DGC, and ENXT. AVXT is earned by in-game mechanics, DGC is generated by PAGM processes, and ENXT is made by providing liquidity to AVXT-AVAX pools on decentralized exchanges.
To start playing, users must purchase an Avaxtar from the marketplace. Luckily, Gen1 and Gen2 Avaxtars are affordable, costing between $5 and $15.
The affordable entry price makes Avaxtars an excellent project for new users to get their foot in the door with the Metaverse, cryptocurrency, and NFTs.
Users can currently check out the beta version of Avaxtars by connecting with a compatible wallet like MetaMask. In addition, this project is one of the few that lived up to its promises at launch, making it one of the more reputable Metaverse crypto coins on the market.
Why Is Avaxtars Price Rising?
Today, Avaxtars announced their partnership with Kaira Network, the first social network on Avalanche.
We are very happy to announce our partnership with @KairaNetwork
Avaxtars NFTs owners;
1️⃣ Connect via #NFT character to Kaira Network
2️⃣ Create topics and content
3️⃣ Earn Kaira token while socializing.#gamefi #metaverse #nft #avax #avalanche #playtoearn https://t.co/MHIb27R6UM
— Avaxtars🔺 (@Avaxtars_Game) January 16, 2022
Users can now connect their Avaxtar NFTs to the Kaira Network platform, create content, and earn Kaira tokens while socializing.
While the partnership did help push bullish momentum to the project, one of the main reasons for Avaxtars’ recent price hike is because they have an actual working product with a growing ecosystem.
At writing, AVXT is trading at $15.74, with a 24-hour volume of $2.3 million. Its market cap is $2.4 million, with a circulating supply of 156.8k AVXT tokens.
You can purchase AVXT on Pangolin, TraderJoe, MEXC, and YetiSwap.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any crypto Metaverse coins.
