Crypto Market Under Pressure: Bitcoin Losses Ease as Altcoins Face Deep Drawdown

The digital asset market has entered an oppressive period of falling prices, with steep losses seen everywhere you look—but very early signs suggest that the pressure to sell may be starting to let up, at least for Bitcoin.
In recent weeks, sharp price drops have forced many investors to cash out and take the loss, yet what we’re seeing is that these economic pain displays are becoming less painful with each new development downward.
Particularly, Bitcoin holders have sustained significant losses during this time. At the peak of the most recent decline, realized losses hit an eye-popping $240 million within a single six-hour span—one of the largest ouch moments we’ve seen in this cycle. These spikes in realized loss are what we call capitulation moments, when hold-on-for-dear-life types choose to throw in the towel and stop holding on for dear life during moments that seem like they’re always going to be at a loss. However, a subtle and maybe even significant shift appears to be happening: the price continues to fall, but we’re not seeing the volume of realized loss rising at the same rate as before.
The trend indicates that the sellers who are most likely to panic have largely exited the market, leaving behind a remnant of somewhat resilient holders. Analysts liken this to a sort of behavior pattern that constitutes an early signal of seller exhaustion. It is not a signal of an imminent full recovery but is most often seen as a precursor to a price stabilization and local bottom formation.
Altcoins Hit Hard as Market Liquidity Dries Up
Although Bitcoin appears to be showing the first signs of possibly stabilizing at a low, the rest of the cryptocurrency market—especially altcoins—seems to be plunging further. Without Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins, the total capitalization of the altcoin market has dropped from nearly $1 trillion in December 2024 to just $583 billion now in April 2025. That means the altcoins are now being valued at 42% less than they were just four months ago. And it isn’t just the value of the altcoin market that ought to be concerning to potential investors. It is also the volatility. These are twice as sensitive to big price declines that can happen when the broader market runs into liquidity problems.
The altcoin drop is notable for many reasons, but the most concerning might be how uniform it is. In times past, different areas of the altcoin space—DeFi, gaming tokens, Layer 1 networks, and meme coins—showed different performance trends based on varying degrees of innovation, adoption, or project-specific news. Now, all major altcoin areas have moved much lower, with little to no divergence among them. You might say that altcoin land has become a hellscape.
This type of across-the-board devaluation seems to imply that market players are pulling back from risk and are spreading their redemptions around throughout the sector, with even the most promising and proven projects not spared from a haircut. But why are they doing this? And what does it mean for the ones left standing?
There are a number of factors at play that could explain this situation.
Complicating matters is the fact that weakness hasn’t been confined to fringe tokens alone. Bitcoin and Ethereum have also registered negative returns over the same span, underlining the downturn’s systemic character. Although the market’s marquee assets usually hold up better during stormy periods, they’ve nonetheless been caught in the risk-off maelstrom that’s enveloped not just crypto but also much of the global financial architecture since the start of 2023.
Macro Pressures Still Loom, But Sentiment May Be Bottoming
This correction of the whole crypto market is something that we can see in the history of other financial markets.
It certainly has its roots in a combination of macroeconomic and internal crypto-market events.
We all know that the world is adjusting to the rapid U.S. monetary tightening, which is also affecting the liquidity of other capital markets.
Investors across the board are forced to sell risky assets. The crypto market has not been spared. Events in the crypto market, particularly the implosion of FTX and a few related crypto companies, have led to an investor exodus.
However, a few market watchers think a bygone moment is upon us, even if some would prefer to call it something more optimistic than a turning point. A Bitcoin price chart protected under a monotone, gray cover (showing diversions only of negative price action) tells a clear, coherent, and confident story: that this market is in a downtrend and has been for some time.
Signs of a potential Bitcoin bottom may already be forming. Even though prices are lower than recent all-time highs, the amount of unrealized loss that Bitcoin holders are carrying has peaked and seems to be on the way down—indicating that at some future point, they may be less willing or able to sell their Bitcoin at a loss.
In the coming weeks, we will see through price changes, trading volume, and investor sentiment whether this is just a halt in a deeper correction or the start of a broader reset and recovery for digital assets. For now, one thing is crystal clear. The crypto market is undergoing a stress test, and only the most resilient assets—and the communities around them—will emerge from the other side.
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
