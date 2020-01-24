Crypto Exchange BTCMEX Rallies Traders in Latest Affiliate and $120 Trading Bonus Programs

Cryptocurrency exchanges are evolving in step with the new innovative trends that are becoming mainstays in blockchain technology. One particular exchange, BTCMEX, is tapping several modern crypto-trading tools to bring out the best in crypto traders and has now launched a generous affiliate program and trading bonus scheme.
BTCMEX
Bitcoin/cryptocurrency trading has taken off in big ways over the past few years, and in order to capture the interest of fledgling traders and seasoned veterans, cryptocurrency exchanges have begun to adapt and cater to the ever diversifying needs of the modern crypto trader. In an unpredictable market, traders are often drawn to exchanges that have robust trading tools, are fast, responsive, and don’t gouge traders with obscene fees.
BTCMEX is a new exchange founded by China’s foremost Bitcoin bull, Li Xiaolai, who is also the founder of Steemit and the BigOne exchange. Based in Hong Kong, BTCMEX values innovation, trust and people — which is why they have created an exchange that favors those ideals.
With 24/7 multilingual support, extraordinarily low, flexible fees and 100% trading uptime, BTCMEX offers 10 times the transaction speed compared to other average crypto exchanges. Additionally, the exchange provides paramount asset security in the form of a Multi-Signature cold storage wallet.
Bonuses & Affiliate Program
BTCMEX is offering up some rather lucrative offers to traders looking to make a splash in the crypto market. Firstly, BTCMEX is offering up to $120 in trading bonuses for every single new user; the reward can even be obtained without going through KYC in a matter of moments.
It works like this: Users are initially provided a $10 Ignition Bonus for registering to the exchange as well as following and retweeting @btcmexglobal. After that, users who place an initial deposit of at least 0.1 BTC receive the Booster Bonus of $50. To top it all off, a $60 Nitro Bonus in on offer to those who deposit a total of 0.3 BTC. Click here to sign up and start accessing bonuses now!
BTCMEX is also home to a lucrative affiliate program, one that stands heads and shoulders above a majority of other industry offerings. Affiliates at BTCMEX can earn up to 60% in commission from direct traffic (Maker Fees payments are included), while indirect traffic from sub-affiliates can top that up with an additional 20%.
With this in mind, it’s hard not to see the added-value on offer at BTCMEX. Incentivizing traders with low fees and bonuses is one thing, but providing affiliates with 24/7 account management that includes custom data reports and marketing materials is another. Being an active influencer for BTCMEX has major perks, and those earning commission can withdraw their funds on a daily basis.
Cryptocurrency traders, awareness, promotion, and mass adoption are staples in the BTCMEX ethos. Looking ahead, BTCMEX has an AI-enabled price prediction system in the works, another win for traders. Furthermore, BTCMEX doesn’t seem to be stopping here with offers and innovations, and has hinted that it seeks to implement standards akin to the financial sector through these means.
To find out more about trading bonuses, sign up on the BTCMEX website and start earning your $120 today!