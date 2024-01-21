Crypto Analyst Egrag Crypto Decodes Ripple (XRP) Price Trajectory To $5, Can Dogecoin (DOGE) and Pullix (PLX) Do The Same?

Crypto Analyst Egrag Crypto recently predicted that Ripple’s price would skyrocket to $5. This has raised an essential question for the broader crypto market: can Dogecoin and Pullix replicate this growth?
Ripple (XRP) Price Forecast
Egrag Crypto, a renowned Ripple (XRP) enthusiast and price analyst, has provided a new view on the trajectory of Ripple’s XRP. The first insight concerns blue vs. red channel dynamics.
Egrag Crypto dives into the intricacies, showing a potential flash fall to 0.28c followed by a rise to $0.41 if the Blue Channel coincides with the Red Channel. Second, he discusses the higher levels for bullish confirmation. Egrag emphasizes upper levels at $0.60, $0.75, $0.95, and $1.3, indicating a proven bullish trend.
Based on the channel analysis, he predicted a weekly close above these levels suggests strong support and offers important insights into long-term upward momentum. He urges the Ripple army to remain composed in spite of the worries. Finally, he restated his optimistic $5 Ripple price forecast.
Can Dogecoin (DOGE) Reach $5?
Dogecoin (DOGE), a meme coin part of the top 15 cryptos by market cap, has been trading between $0.07717 – $0.08501 in the past week. While the Dogecoin community are still expecting the token to hit the $1 price zone, others are asking if it could hit $5. Let’s see what an analyst has to say.
Crypto Patel, a cryptocurrency trader and analyst, recently uploaded a Dogecoin price chart on TradingView. There, he outlined key milestones for the coin’s prospective price increase. According to the study, Patel sees a repeated pattern in Dogecoin’s chart that mirrors its 2018 and 2021 rallies.
He pointed out crucial support and resistance levels, predicting a retest at $0.056 and a breakout at $0.072, giving way for $5. Before reaching $5, the meme coin must recapture its former all-time high. Only time will tell whether a $5 Dogecoin price is possible.
Pullix (PLX) Hybrid Exchange Gains Massive Traction
Pullix (PLX) is a unique platform that combines the strengths of both decentralized (DEX) and centralized exchanges (CEX). The goal of Pullix is to cut trading costs and streamline the process, hence making it quicker and more convenient. It is planning to allow users to invest and trade in stocks, commodities, and foreign exchange (FX).
This particular DeFi project has greater promise than the others due to its connection to the over-the-counter derivatives market. For instance, the FX market has a daily trading volume of $6.6 trillion, which is higher than the whole value of the cryptocurrency market worldwide. Pullix has a huge possibility to grow as a result of this change.
This move can contribute to both a rise in volume and the value of the DeFi project’s PLX token. Pullix is, therefore, among the best cryptocurrency to invest in 2024. Pullix’s interest-earning strategy is another factor contributing to its growing popularity in the DeFi sector.
Users who trade on Pullix and contribute liquidity are rewarded with the PLX token. Pullix has increased from $0.04 to $0.08 per token over the last few weeks, which is an amazing performance in the recently bearish market. Analysts predict that the DeFi token will climb by 20-50 times before its debut in Q1 2024.
Conclusion
Out of Ripple, Dogecoin and Pullix, the latter has a bigger potential to reach $5 in the long run. It has a very small market cap and is embracing the OTC derivative market, which should expose it to huge gains in 2024. Thus, PLX is the best cryptocurrency to invest in among the three.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.