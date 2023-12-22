Coursera Founder Says India Has Fastest AI Penetration; DeFi Coins Frenzy As Injective, Arbitrum, and Pullix Surge

The Coursera founder Andrew NG recently lauded India’s leadership in AI skills. He claims that the penetration of AI is soaring with India’s tech-savvy population. This has also ignited an interest in DeFi coins such as Injective (INJ), Arbitrum (ARB) and Pullix (PLX). While INJ and ARB are already established players, PLX is a crypto ICO in Stage 2 of its presale. Some analysts have even hinted that PLX could surge by 100x in 2024. Let’s find out why.
Injective (INJ): New Milestone
Injective (INJ) recently achieved a significant milestone, surpassing 370M transactions. As for its price movement, the Injective crypto witnessed an uptick from $30 on December 15 to $31 on December 16.
From a technical perspective, this bullish trend may continue for Injective as it currently trades above the 50 and 100-day EMAs. The Fear & Greed index also indicates a favorable rating of 70 (Greed). Therefore, sentiment is bullish for Injective.
Considering these indicators, analysts have also made a bullish Injective price prediction. They anticipate a price surge to $31.38 by the conclusion of 2023. This makes INJ a good DeFi coin to watch.
How High Can Arbitrum Go?
Recently, Rebase announced that it has officially integrated with Arbitrum (ARB). This will enable the Arbitrum community to collect and redeem on-chain assets in real life with Rebase. After this news, the Arbitrum price increased from $1.12 on December 13 to $1.14 on December 15.
The technical analysis for the Arbitrum crypto also paints a bullish picture as its Fear & Greed index rating sits at 67 (Greed). Moreover, its value now sits above the 21-day EMA – good bullish signs.
Experts in the field have taken note of all these factors when making their Arbitrum price predictions. Therefore, they foresee a price increase to $1.22 by the end of 2023.
Pullix (PLX): The Best DeFi Crypto
Pullix (PLX), a rising star in the DeFi realm, has gained momentum as a promising platform combining CEX and DEX’s best features. On this platform, you can trade stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and more – all from a single account. This is a great step above many traditional trading platforms like Coinbase or Binance, which focus solely on cryptos.
The hype for this crypto ICO is real, as over 15.7M PLX native tokens have been sold already, and Pullix has raised $739,900 so far. The PLX token is a crucial component of the Pullix ecosystem. Holding it brings you exclusive access to certain assets and tremendous passive income capabilities. For instance, if you stake the PLX token, you will receive a percentage of Pullix’s daily revenue.
Currently, the PLX token is worth just $0.044 as it is in Stage 3 of its presale. But, this value will surge as the presale advances. Those who bought it at the start are enjoying a 5% ROI. Since it has real-world ties to the Forex market, which Baby Pips claims is the biggest market, experts are long-term bullish about PLX. They foresee a potential 580% surge before the presale ends and another 100x pump after it hits major exchanges in 2024.
Final Remarks
India’s rapid AI penetration and the DeFi boom may cause interest in Injective, Arbitrum, and Pullix to rise. However, Pullix gains the upper hand thanks to its low market cap of $8M. With such a low market cap, only $8M is needed for its value and potential returns to double. For this reason, experts are touting Pullix as the best cryptocurrency to buy right now.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.