Core Scientific Plans To Sell Over 2,500 Bitcoin In Q1 2026 To Fund AI Colocation Expansion And Strengthen Liquidity

Bitcoin miner Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) is preparing to sell nearly all of its Bitcoin holdings in the first quarter of 2026, marking a decisive shift in capital strategy as it accelerates its expansion into AI colocation infrastructure.
In its annual report filed Monday, the company disclosed that it expects to sell roughly all of its approximately 2,500 BTC holdings during Q1 2026. The move is designed to strengthen liquidity and fund capital expenditures tied directly to its AI-focused growth plans.
As of December 31, 2025, Core Scientific held 2,537 BTC. By the end of the current quarter, most, if not all, of that stack could be converted into cash.
The message is clear: Core Scientific is reallocating capital from Bitcoin reserves into infrastructure.
2,537 BTC On The Balance Sheet
At year-end 2025, Core Scientific reported holding 2,537 Bitcoin. Unlike some mining peers that aggressively accumulate BTC as a long-term treasury strategy, Core Scientific appears to be taking a different route.
Rather than hoard its mined coins, the company plans to monetize them.
According to the filing, the majority of the anticipated sales are expected to occur in the first quarter of 2026, though final execution will depend on market conditions and liquidity needs.
The scale of the sale, roughly the entirety of its holdings, signals that this is not a minor portfolio adjustment. It is a strategic repositioning.
Bitcoin miners historically faced a choice:
Hold BTC as a treasury asset or sell to fund operations.
Core Scientific is choosing liquidity.
Liquidity Takes Priority Over Treasury Accumulation
The company explicitly tied the planned sales to liquidity strengthening and capital expenditures.
Mining is capital intensive. AI colocation infrastructure is even more so.
By converting Bitcoin into cash, Core Scientific gains flexibility to deploy capital where it believes future growth will materialize. The move also reduces balance sheet volatility tied to Bitcoin price fluctuations.
Market conditions will influence execution timing. If Bitcoin rallies sharply, the company may benefit from improved sale prices. If volatility intensifies, management retains discretion to pace the liquidation based on operational needs.
The strategy underscores a broader industry reality: treasury accumulation is not the only viable model for miners.
Some prioritize balance sheet exposure to BTC.
Others prioritize infrastructure scaling.
Core Scientific is clearly leaning toward the latter.
AI Colocation Expansion Drives Capital Needs
The primary driver behind the BTC liquidation plan is Core Scientific’s expansion into AI colocation.
AI workloads require enormous computing power and reliable energy access, two areas where large-scale miners already possess structural advantages. With existing data center footprints, grid interconnections, and high-capacity facilities, mining firms are increasingly pivoting toward hosting AI compute clusters.
Core Scientific is positioning itself to capture that demand.
Colocation involves providing power, cooling, and infrastructure to third-party AI operators who deploy their own hardware. The model can generate stable, contract-based revenue streams compared to the more volatile economics of Bitcoin mining.
The company’s annual report makes it clear: funding this expansion requires capital, and selling Bitcoin is the most direct way to secure it.
Industry Trend: From Mining To Compute Infrastructure
Core Scientific’s decision reflects a broader transformation within the mining sector.
As mining margins compress due to rising network difficulty, halving events, and energy costs, many operators are exploring alternative revenue streams. AI and high-performance compute (HPC) hosting have emerged as natural extensions of mining infrastructure.
The shift signals an industry in transition.
Where miners once measured strength by hash rate and Bitcoin reserves, the new metrics increasingly include:
- Megawatts under management
- Data center capacity
- AI hosting agreements
- Infrastructure scalability
Core Scientific’s move to liquidate 2,500+ BTC illustrates this evolution in real time.
Instead of doubling down on treasury exposure, the company is redeploying capital into long-term infrastructure bets.
Market Conditions Will Shape Execution
The company emphasized that the majority of sales are anticipated in Q1 2026, but final timing will depend on liquidity needs and market conditions.
This caveat matters.
Bitcoin’s price volatility can materially impact proceeds from the planned sale. A stronger market could enhance capital raised, while weakness could compress realized liquidity.
Still, the intention remains firm: monetize the BTC holdings to fuel expansion.
With 2,537 BTC on the books as of December 31, 2025, Core Scientific has a meaningful but not dominant treasury compared to larger corporate holders. Selling the stack simplifies its balance sheet and reduces direct exposure to Bitcoin’s price swings.
The capital raised will instead support AI colocation development, a segment management views as strategically aligned with long-term infrastructure growth.
Core Scientific’s plan to sell over 2,500 BTC in Q1 2026 marks a clear pivot in capital allocation strategy.
The company is not abandoning Bitcoin mining. It is reallocating resources toward what it sees as higher-return infrastructure expansion tied to AI demand.
By strengthening liquidity and funding capital expenditures through asset sales, Core Scientific prioritizes operational scaling over treasury accumulation.
The decision reflects a broader divergence within the mining industry:
- Some firms stack Bitcoin aggressively.
- Others convert it into growth capital.
- Core Scientific has chosen growth capital.
As Q1 unfolds, market conditions will determine execution details. But the direction is already set.
The miner is transforming into a broader compute infrastructure provider, and its Bitcoin reserves are now the funding source for that evolution.
