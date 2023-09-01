Conflux, Neo, and Everlodge to Reach New Heights as Top Cryptos in 2023 According to Google Bard

As of recently, the Google Bard AI chatbot has managed to reveal the future price momentum of several cryptocurrencies. With investors consistently finding new ways through which they can get solid data, AI has been the latest craze. Today, we asked Google Bard about the future of Conflux (CFX), Neo (NEO), and Everlodge (ELDG).
Conflux (CFX) Future According to Google Bard
The Conflux (CFX) crypto has attempted to rally to $0.013. However, it was rejected by this level. The overall price behind the Conflux crypto has posted low volatility. Its value swings from $0.121 to $0.126 in terms of its range.
Many analysts believe that it will pull through and continue a bullish momentum despite its monthly losses at 33%. Given that its trading volume has dropped by 38% recently to $17 million, it’s clear that more people than before are holding onto their Conflux balance.
With this in mind, the future of Conflux can be solid if it breaks above the $0.017 range. According to the Conflux price prediction made by Google Bard, it will surge to $0.23 by the end of the year.
What Google Bard Thinks About Neo (NEO)
The Neo (NEO) crypto is trading around the $7.42 range, and Google Bard estimates that it will grow further. As for the project itself, the Neo crypto might not be one of the biggest names in the Web3 space. However, it’s China’s first open-source blockchain, meaning that it has a lot of appeal.
The crypto will need to now get past the $8 price barrier, which is its next resistance point, in order to pull through and reach new heights. Its 200-day SMA is at $8.1852, and the collective setup signifies a prevailing trend, leaning towards the bullish side.
In addition, the divergence serves as a potential precursor to a bullish trend, according to ChatGPT. In fact, according to the Neo price prediction, it can reach $10.67 by the end of the year.
Everlodge (ELDG) to Surge 25x According to Google Bard
The Everlodge platform introduces a new approach towards getting into the real-estate space and, as a result, will completely transform the property investment dynamic. Moreover, it facilitates shared ownership of luxury properties through the implementation of blockchain technology.
The global vacation rental market size in 2022 was at $82.63 and can grow at a CAGR of 4.7%. Everlodge will enable anyone to enter this market with as little as $100 instead of needing to invest millions of dollars.
Consequently, the Everlodge platform will implement the security and transparency of blockchain technology. The platform mints each property as an NFT, and the NFTs then get fractionalized. This innovative approach solves many of the challenges seen in the industry, such as lack of accessibility and transparency, alongside the high costs and massive paperwork.
During the Stage 1 presale, ELDG, the native token used for staking and governance, trades at $0.012. However, Google Bard estimates that at launch, it will surge by 25x.
