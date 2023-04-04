Collateral Network (COLT) To Change The Lending Industry While Toncoin (TON) and ApeCoin (APE) Struggle

Many cryptos on the market, Toncoin (TON) and ApeCoin (APE) included, are slowly losing the profits they achieved after the collapse of Silicon Valley and Signature Banks. In this crypto environment, analysts have focused more on Collateral Network (COLT), a hidden gem in stage 1 of its presale that could revolutionize the lending industry. Some even predict it could bring early investors 3500% of the gains. Let’s see why.
Toncoin (TON)
Recent cooperation between the TUSD and Toncoin (TON) makes it possible for anybody to quickly move TUSD to Toncoin (TON) using Orbit Bridge. With this development, Toncoin (TON) hopes to increase the ecosystem’s liquidity levels and give more initiatives a chance to prosper.
However, Toncoin (TON) has not been performing well recently, as it now trades for $2.23, a fall in the last 24 hours. This is a fall of 4% for Toncoin (TON) on the weekly charts, and this bearish trend is predicted to continue.
Analysts believe Toncoin (TON) could fall to its support level of $2.00 soon, as its technical analysis also shows a strong sell picture. But, the trading volume for Toncoin (TON) has increased by 51.47% in the past day, still showing interest in this crypto.
ApeCoin (APE)
In recent news, ApeCoin Armory Club and ApeCoin Pet Club, two new NFT sets, were rejected by the ApeCoin (APE) Community in a poll on the proposal. After this rejection, the ApeCoin (APE) value lost some of its value as it now trades for $4.37.
Also, the trading volume for ApeCoin (APE) has decreased and now sits at $151,439,421. The technical indicators for ApeCoin (APE) are also in red, painting a dire picture of the metaverse coin.
On a positive note, experts remain bullish for ApeCoin (APE) as they see it rising to $6.00 by December 2023. If the metaverse continues growing and becoming more widely adopted, ApeCoin (APE) could quickly achieve this value. However, remember that ApeCoin (APE) currently has a limited utility which could turn some investors away from this coin.
Collateral Network (COLT)
Collateral Network (COLT) aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds by creating the first-ever decentralized peer-to-peer lending platform where users can borrow against real-world assets such as rare whiskey, gold bars and cars.
If you require a short-term loan and possess one such item, you can use it as collateral and deliver it to Collateral Network (COLT) who will value the asset and then, in turn, mint an NFT 100% backed by this item and fractionalize it. The Collateral Network (COLT) community can then fund the loan as they buy these tokens partially and for a weekly predetermined interest rate.
Also, the NFT will be fully tradable and redeemable as an on-chain asset represents it, and borrowers and lenders can connect and allow people to borrow against their assets in exchange for a set rate of interest on the Collateral Network (COLT) marketplace.
On this platform, borrowers can unlock liquidity from their assets in record time, a 24-hour turnaround, all without leaving a footprint on their credit file. And due to its borderless nature, anyone from around the world can borrow on Collateral Network (COLT).
The enormous Collateral Network (COLT) ecosystem will be supported by COLT, the network’s native token, which is now offered for just $0.01. With this offer, holders can earn a lot of money and get access to governance rights, staking prizes, auctions and reduced borrowing/trading fees, so sign up for the Collateral Network (COLT) presale before the price reaches $0.35 in the next six months, as some analysts have predicted.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored press release. Please do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any projects. Read the full disclosure here.