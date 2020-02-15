Coinbase Users Keep Their Funds on the Exchange for far too Long

The concept of buying cryptocurrency and storing it on exchanges has been problematic for some time now. A recent chart shared on Twitter shows hat Coinbase users keep funds on the platform for far too long.
It is convenient when an exchange also lets users store funds on the platform.
Coinbase Users Need to Wake Up
Especially for novice users, this seems like a logical approach.
In reality, it is one of the worst things anyone can do.
Funds stored on an exchange or other trading platform is not the property of the buyer or trader.
While it is linked to their account, they have no direct control over the money.
It is always better to withdraw funds as quickly as possible to a wallet the end user controls.
However, as far as Coinbase users are concerned, that message isn’t getting through.
They tend to hold certain currencies for well over 80 days in their account balances.
Only EOS, Tezos, and Stellar are withdrawn relatively quickly.
There is no reason to keep BCH, XRP, BTC, ETH, or LTC on Coinbase or any other platform for more than 10 minutes.
None of these currencies provide staking functionality, nor do they generate interest by other means.
One can only hope that these statistics regarding Coinbase improve for the better as time progresses.
Image(s): Shutterstock.com