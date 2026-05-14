Coinbase Moves To Acquire USDH Brand Assets As Hyperliquid Shifts Toward USDC Dominance

Coinbase was appointed as the official treasury deployer of USDC on Hyperliquid, this marks a major turning point in stablecoin choice for DeFi.
This shift also includes obtaining many important brand assets relating to USDH and beginning a larger transition away from Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin.
This was confirmed by the Coinbase statement and a Hyperliquid update, which achieves USDC as the Primary Aligned Quote Asset (AQA) throughout the ecosystem. This action comes amidst a growing demand for integrated liquidity and improved user experience in DeFi markets.
Today we’re expanding our support for @HyperliquidX by becoming the platform’s official treasury deployer of USDC.
Onchain markets operate 24/7 and require collateral that is always available, instantly transferable, and deeply liquid – USDC delivers exactly that.
Alongside… pic.twitter.com/ki7QmSJVdH
— Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) May 14, 2026
At the heart of this process is a coordinated integration between Coinbase, Circle and Native Markets. Together they are laying the ground for a new codebase, AQAv2, an enhanced framework that aims to reduce fragmentation, while still building on top of the foundational innovations by USDH.
Coinbase Activates as Treasury Deployer for USDC
The introduction of this new treasury deployer by Coinbase significantly increases its role within Hyperliquid. As a result, Coinbase will manage the issuance and operations of USDC as the main quote asset on the network.
This change is being backed by Circle which will now act as the technical deployer, and similar features such as cross-chain transfer protocols (CCTP), native bridging systems, etc. must be fully supported by Circle. This integrated structure keeps liquidity oversight and technical execution in the hands of experienced firms with deep domain knowledge.
In order to turn AQAv2 on, Coinbase and Circle have both locked up HYPE token stakes further aligning their incentives with the success of the protocol. This is part of a growing phenomenon in DeFi, with large players getting involved directly with on-chain governance and infrastructure building.
In taking on this role Coinbase are not just enabling stablecoin migration, they are designing next generation liquidity infrastructure in the context of Hyperliquid. By establishing USDC as the designated quote, trading pairs will be standardized and market efficiency will be improved.
Transition from USDH and Brand Acquisition
In the process of transferring, Native Markets who was the original operator of USDH has agreed to provide Coinbase with rights to its brand assets for USDH. It effectively gives Coinbase control of the long-term identity and strategic direction of the stablecoin.
However, USDH will not get abruptly discontinued due to this transfer. The final product also gives users the ability to easily make today a seamless and user-friendly journey when transferring all USDH positions without incurring any replacement fees: redemption of USDH for USDC or fiat via Native Markets’ designated dashboard.
Native Markets stressed that throughout the transition USDH will be fully backed and functional. They are working in lock-step with the HIP-3 and HIP-1 deployers to ensure that all integrations are updated ahead of the eventual deprecation of USDH.
Such staking is a bracing and welcome step toward stability and transparency. Instead of forcing an instantaneous change, the ecosystem offers users, developers and liquidity providers time to transition into the new structure underneath themselves at a more gradual pace.
Coinbase has announced its plan to activate AQAv2 on USDC as the treasury deployer, with Circle serving as the technical deployer responsible for CCTP and native cross-chain infrastructure. Both Coinbase and Circle have committed to stake HYPE to activate AQAv2. As part of this…
— Hyperliquid (@HyperliquidX) May 14, 2026
Linking Liquidity to the AQAv2 Framework
AQAv2 is the first major integration that has gone into liquidity structuring within Hyperliquid. At its core, the framework seeks to overcome fragmentation, a long-standing problem that has forced users to exchange between rival assets and widespread liquidity pools.
The rationale for positioning USDC as the US dollar aligned stablecoin is to aggregate all liquidity into a single, unified quote asset. Such consolidation makes trading easier, enhances price discovery and cools inefficiencies across the gamut.
Revenue sharing is a quintessential center piece of this alignment. As the deployer with the treasury, Coinbase will use 90% of reserve yield revenue to reinvest back into the protocol allowing for a strong incentive aligned framework such that both deployers and ecosystem benefit as adoption / usage continues to scale.
This transition even foreshadows a future. USDC is expected to be the default quote in canonical outcome markets under HIP-4, which will establish USDC as the primary asset of the network. It is anticipated that this level of standardization will be an avenue to attract more sophisticated traders and institutional players.
Legacy Of USDH Innovation
Even if we are slowly phasing out USDH, its impact on the ecosystem is still very relevant. Through a fully on-chain implementation, Native Markets built one of the first production-scale stablecoin models which shares yield directly with a protocol.
This innovation underpins AQAv2. The new framework will incorporate mechanisms and insights from USDH so that its legacy is accounted for in the evolution of this ecosystem.
USDH showed that stablecoins can go beyond what they do and give you value. AQAv2 has further evolved and improved this concept by providing a scalable and aligned solution.
Understanding the role of USDH in the ecosystem highlights an important point about DeFi development: is that progress often builds upon prior experiments. Some very important ideas survive individual assets, they get better and become more complex systems even as things retire.
Grants And Migration Support For Practitioners
To help ease the transition, the Hyper Foundation has started a series of grants aimed at developers and teams that were already integrating USDH. Kicking off the establishment of additional poolsThese grants will be available to qualifying HIP-3 deployers, as well as qualifying HIP-1 deployers and other ecosystem contributors.
The goal is that none of the players will be penalized when migrating. The foundation will incentivize teams to build their applications around the new USDC-centric framework by providing financial and technical support.
This exercise mirrors a wider story of ecosystem-wide sustainability. Hyperliquid is betting on the long-term health of its developer community,rather than just replacing one asset for another.
Increasing adoption of the new framework should create liquidity, improve user experience, and bolster protocol incentives for builders that implement it. It has established a positive feedback loop where adoption continues to drive more innovation.
What This Means For Hyperliquid Going Forward
The transition from USDH to USDC is an inflection point for Hyperliquid. This also allows the protocol to position itself for greater scaling and operational efficiency, by concentrating liquidity around a single aligned asset.
This process will ultimately mean a smoother trading upkeep for users. Less fragmentation means less complexity, which simplifies navigating the market and executing strategies. Simultaneously, feeless conversions mean that the move is made without added financial pressure.
This step, in the context of DeFi at large, stresses the need for alignment on incentives across infrastructure providers, stablecoin issuers and protocol operators alike. With ecosystems becoming increasingly complex, collaborative programs such as AQAv2 may become the standard for liquidity management.
USDH markets will be operational for the short run but slowly phased out as migration progresses. During this time, the users can expect full support and easy redemption which reassures their rights as the transition is done.
In conclusion, The Coalition between Coinbase, Circle and Hyperliquid represents a new era of maturity for DeFi built on the essence of cooperation & standardization, we are excited to see how it shapes the foundational elements of our industry’s next stage!
Disclosure: This is not trading or investment advice. Always do your research before buying any cryptocurrency or investing in any services.
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